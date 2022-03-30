Gallatin Gateway School District is seeking voter approval of a building reserve levy at the May 3 election, for much-needed repairs and maintenance work in the school.
The district is asking voters to approve a five-year levy that would provide the K-8 school with $60,000 each year. The vote comes a year after a $7 million bond to renovate and remodel the school, which includes a historic 1915 schoolhouse, failed to pass.
Theresa Keel, superintendent of Gallatin Gateway, said the district had discussed the bond again. But based on the information from the ballots last year they felt it was a better option to seek a building reserve levy.
“Our community wasn’t prepared to pass a bond so we’re asking for less money which obviously won’t solve the issues in our school, but it will let us fix some of the things that are in desperate need of being fixed,” Keel said.
The building reserve levy — a total of $300,000 over the five-year period — would be used to repair and replace the HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems. Keel said those systems are all at the end of their lives.
Keel said the school of 168 students regularly must replace parts on the HVAC system almost every week and it’s not possible to control the temperature in the classrooms. The electrical system in the cafeteria also needs to be updated, with staff not able to use many of the appliances at the same time without tripping the breakers. Water has also been shut off in part of the building, where pipes tested for unhealthy levels of lead. The basement is also closed due to a mold issue.
“We also need general maintenance repairs for other parts of our facility,” Keel said. “We have windows in the 1915 historic building that leak air terribly and are not energy efficient.”
The building reserve funds could be used as matching funds for grants that could repair the historic 1915 schoolhouse, Keel said.
The school could also use portions of the building reserve levy to purchase or lease additional land.
“We are looking at the prospect of possibly leasing or purchasing additional property,” Keel said. “There is not a lot in this area that is available. We added it to the possibility in case something does come up and an opportunity does present itself.”
Keel said she plans to hold information meetings to answer any voter questions about the building reserve levy sometime in April.
This year is the last year in the district’s current voted building reserve levy. In 2017, a five-year levy was approved for $30,000 per year. The district knew they would need to ask for more money to work on the much-needed repairs to the school, Keel said.
“It won’t renovate the building, but it will repair some of those things that are dying,” she said, adding the levy is a “bridge” to begin fixing the systems that the bond was meant to address.
Like last year, the district has opted not to ask for a general fund levy.
“We’re always very conscious of what we’re asking our taxpayers for,” Keel said.
The school hosts many community events, Keel said, and she would like to see the building reserve levy pass.
“We know our building is in dire need of some major repair and maintenance which is why we had gone out for the bond in the first place, and we understand why our community did not vote for the bond but we hope they will support their community school,” she said.