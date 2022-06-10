Growing up Ruby Daughenbaugh watched her brother go on outdoor trips with his Boy Scout troop, and was jealous of his adventures.
Now, Daughenbaugh, 14 years old, is the first female Eagle Scout in the Mountain Valley District.
“It feels powerful, and I feel like I’m paving the way for other girls in my troop and in the area, showing that girls can be Eagle and it’s something to strive for,” Daughenbaugh said
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest in the scouting program, with scouts needing to earn at least 21 merit badges and accumulate community service and leadership hours.
“Ruby’s remarkable accomplishment inspires other females in scouting to strive to positively impact their community. Without a doubt, Ruby will use her leadership skills as an Eagle Scout to continue to excel and soar throughout her future,” said Renee Stephens, Boy Scouts of America district executive.
Daughenbaugh first joined Scouts BSA, the rebranded name for what was the Boy Scouts of America, in 2019. She was among seven Bozeman girls who joined the state’s first all-girl troop.
Her mom, Katie Daughenbaugh, serves as scoutmaster for her Troop 619. Katie said she wanted to form an all-girl troop because she believes in the leadership and character development of the Scouts BSA model.
Katie watched her son grow during his time with the scouts and said she wanted that for her daughter, too.
“Part of the scouting program is using the outdoors to teach leadership skills and character development,” she said. “It’s great that young men can get the Eagle Scout rank but I want that for young women too.”
Katie said her daughter, who received the Eagle Scout rank when she was 13 years old, is on the young side of scouts who have received the honor. Scouts have until they turn 18 to finish the process.
“As a parent, it was fun to watch her grow. The amount of growth that happened at the start of the process and completing it was significant. She had to learn time management skills, self-advocacy and how to work with adults,” she said.
As part of earning Eagle status, scouts plan and complete a community service project of their own design. Daughenbaugh collected and donated first aid and personal hygiene kits to HRDC. She was able to collect all the supplies she needed for the kits within a month.
“I learned that if people know that you’re supporting a good cause, they’re super helpful,” she said.
For fellow scouts preparing to start their own Eagle Scout project, Daughenbaugh advised they find a project in an area that interests them.
“I have a lot of interest in first aid kits and it was really meaningful to me. It wouldn’t have the same connection if I wasn’t passionate about it,” she said.
Daughenbaugh delivered the first aid kits to HRDC in March and stood for her Eagle Scout board of review on May 18, where scout leaders questioned her knowledge on scouting, leadership and her project.
“It feels amazing and it’s a very powerful feeling,” Daughenbaugh said of gaining her Eagle rank. “It shows me that I can do a lot and I can use that to help people and help my fellow scouts.
One of her favorite merit badges she’s earned as a scout was the wilderness survival campout, where scouts have to prepare their own shelter and sleep in it overnight.
“I think that merit badge is really cool because it’s about surviving,” she said. “It was a good learning experience and showed that I can survive things and I can be prepared.”
It’s not only the leadership skills and outdoor activities that Daughenbaugh loves about Scouts BSA, but the people in her troop.
“It’s a really safe and secure and fun group of people to hang out with. I wouldn’t be me without scouts and all of the people within it,” she said.
Daughenbaugh said she still plans to be heavily involved in her troop.
“I really want to help fellow scouts go up in rank and help teach them so that when I age out, our troop will still be running with powerful leaders,” she said.