Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Nobel Prize-winner Dmitry Muratov spoke about his experience working as a journalist in war-torn Russia to a Bozeman crowd on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of empathy and free speech.

Muratov’s visit to Montana came just days before the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. He urged the audience to not grow restless of the war and to continue to support the Ukrainian people.

“Please have empathy … please learn not to grow weary of a war that’s not yours,” he said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.