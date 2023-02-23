Nobel Prize-winner Dmitry Muratov spoke about his experience working as a journalist in war-torn Russia to a Bozeman crowd on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of empathy and free speech.
Muratov’s visit to Montana came just days before the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. He urged the audience to not grow restless of the war and to continue to support the Ukrainian people.
“Please have empathy … please learn not to grow weary of a war that’s not yours,” he said.
Muratov delivered his remarks at Montana State University through a translator Wednesday, where an MSU panel and audience members asked questions of the prize-winning journalist — a champion of freedom of the press and free speech in his native Russia.
Many cities in Ukraine were experiencing the same sub-zero temperatures Bozeman did this week, but people there can’t get warm because their power stations are destroyed, he said at the start of his speech.
“Many people here have asked me — what can we do? How can we help?” Muratov said. “I don’t know. I just know that people in Ukraine need generators.”
Earlier in the day, Muratov held an invite-only masterclass to speak about the importance of journalism to Montana leaders and media professionals.
Six of Muratov’s journalist colleagues were murdered while working for the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, of which Muratov is editor-in chief. He said that there may have been things the publication could have done differently to prevent those deaths, and even the best material and the best reporting isn’t worth the life of the journalist. Most of the murderers have not been found.
Novaya Gazeta was one of 300 independent media outlets shut down by the Russian government. Muratov told the masterclass that the publication continues to operate via a 500,000-strong email list and a YouTube channel that has not yet been blocked.
When Muratov’s newspaper was shut down on Feb. 7, part of the reasoning he was given was that the publication sowed doubt about the conflict.
“But isn’t that the job of the journalist to ask questions and express doubt?” Muratov said.
Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. The following year, he auctioned off the medal for $103 million to benefit refugees in Ukraine and other causes. It was the highest sale price ever recorded for a Nobel medal.
Muratov said he often thinks about those who have it worse than he does, such as those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.
“It’s just not the right time to think about your own problems,” he said.
The invasion of Ukraine caused a split among Russia akin to a civil war, Muratov told the masterclass. He said most young people are radically against the war while the older generation are “a product of propaganda” and support Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Muratov expressed admiration of the generation that is between the ages of 25 and 30, saying they are empathetic and won’t just sit around and wait for change to happen.
“I think the current generation is the best humanity has ever seen,” he said.
These young people model that life should be found in the future, not in the past, and Muratov said he’s counting on the dictators to die before these young people.
The only media left in Russia, Muratov said, is state-owned, and journalism has essentially been outlawed as a profession. With the shutdowns of independent media outlets, Muratov said thousands of journalists have been forced to leave the country and about 200 have been criminally charged.
“Propaganda is the new religion,” he said.
But propaganda will always lose out to independent journalism, Muratov said.
In Russia, according to Muratov, it’s illegal to say the word “war” out loud. Instead, the acceptable term is “military operation.” One man who said “war” is serving seven years.
Muratov said free speech is mutually exclusive with war, and war takes away people’s free speech. He also mentioned that he hopes artists turn their art into anti-war art.
“Dictators have weapons. You have talent,” he said.
When asked how he maintains a love of his country after what he’s seen, Muratov said a friend once told him, “I will not be reduced by hope.”
“Meaning, I do not trust hope any longer,” Muratov said. “I have no hope. I understand that what I have to do is work.”
Muratov added that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, all his achievements, joy and happiness have been reduced to zero. His achievements don’t mean anything to him right now, he said.
“The only interest I currently have is to make sure that this war ends as soon as possible,” said Muratov. “I don’t really care about many other things.”
