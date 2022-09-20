Let the news come to you

When Catherine Matthews walked into Hyalite Elementary School’s auditorium on Tuesday afternoon, she thought the entire school was gathered for a safety seminar.

To her surprise, Matthews was presented the award for Montana Teacher of the Year 2023 by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

“It’s incredibly rewarding and I’m just so thankful,” Matthews said after the award presentation. “There are so many teachers who deserve that award and to receive it, I’m receiving it on behalf of many because this is a team effort.”

