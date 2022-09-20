Catherine Matthews, a preschool special education teacher at Hyalite Elementary, smiles after being recognized as the Montana Teacher of the Year, during a special assembly at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Catherine Matthews, a preschool special education teacher at Hyalite Elementary, holds a plaque recognizing her as the Montana Teacher of the Year, after a special assembly at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Montana Superintendent Elsie Arntzen hugs Catherine Matthews, a preschool special education teacher at Hyalite Elementary, after recognizing her as the Montana Teacher of the Year award during a special assembly at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Catherine Matthews, a preschool special education teacher at Hyalite Elementary, looks at a plaque recognizing her as the Montana Teacher of the Year, after a special assembly at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Catherine Matthews, a preschool special education teacher at Hyalite Elementary, smiles after being recognized as the Montana Teacher of the Year, during a special assembly at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Catherine Matthews, a preschool special education teacher at Hyalite Elementary, holds a plaque recognizing her as the Montana Teacher of the Year, after a special assembly at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Montana Superintendent Elsie Arntzen hugs Catherine Matthews, a preschool special education teacher at Hyalite Elementary, after recognizing her as the Montana Teacher of the Year award during a special assembly at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Catherine Matthews, a preschool special education teacher at Hyalite Elementary, looks at a plaque recognizing her as the Montana Teacher of the Year, after a special assembly at Hyalite Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
“It’s incredibly rewarding and I’m just so thankful,” Matthews said after the award presentation. “There are so many teachers who deserve that award and to receive it, I’m receiving it on behalf of many because this is a team effort.”
Matthews was selected from 57 applicants for the annual award. She will go on to represent Montana in the National Teacher of the Year competition and will have opportunities for professional development and networking in Washington, D.C.
“She’ll have the opportunity to put Montana forward,” Artnzen said. “She’ll do professional development with other like minded teachers and bring back wonderful things to Montana teachers.”
Arntzen said it was important to support the entire school and district to “elevate all teachers because there’s so many that stand behind (Matthews) that are supporting her and supporting every teacher.”
Matthews said she loves the students and their families.
“I love seeing their faces every day, watching them smile. The growth they make is just tremendous at this age,” she said. “And the connections that you make with families, going to someone’s high school graduation after you’ve had them as a specialized preschool student.”
Matthews has been a special education preschool teacher for the last two decades of her 26 years of teaching. She enjoys the creativity and imagination used in her special education classroom.
“The students are all such individuals and I love learning about what they love and following their passions and making that the focus of our themes and activities, celebrating the amazing gifts they have,” she said.
It’s that ability to understand the individual needs of her students and support them that makes her stand out, said Hyalite Principal Heather Chvojka.
“If you ever get to see Catherine in action, you know immediately this is a well-deserved award,” Chvojka said. “I don’t think she ever stops during the day and her main concern all the time is making sure that everybody else is OK.”
Chvojka said Matthews has three paraprofessionals in her classroom with her and it’s always team-focused.
“Without those supports, it would be almost impossible for her to be able to meet the needs of all our kids. That room, it’s a huge community,” she said.
That focus extends on helping each other extends throughout the school, Chvojka said.
“The Hyalite community is special because we have a lot of diversity. We have a growing multilingual population and then we have Katherine’s classroom and some of our special needs kiddos,” she said. “Everyone just really wants to make sure that all of the kids are good and if we need help, we’re there to help each other.”
After receiving the award, Matthews addressed everyone gathered in the gym.
“The reason I teach is because of you guys,” she told the students.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.