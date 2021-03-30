A Bozeman School District principal will fill the temporary deputy superintendent vacancy created by the appointment of Casey Bertram as interim superintendent.
Mike Van Vuren, Hyalite Elementary principal since 2011, will serve as interim deputy superintendent of curriculum and technology during the 2021-22 school year following a unanimous vote by the school board Monday.
Bertram and Deputy Superintendent Marilyn King will serve as interim co-superintendents until June 30.
The district opened an internal-only application to fill the deputy superintendent position, Bertram’s previous job, and chose Van Vuren for the role.
Van Vuren is credited with strengthening the district’s relationship with Montana State University, increasing STEM learning opportunities throughout the school and securing funding for a mobile library to encourage summer reading in the district’s underserved neighborhoods.
“Mike has many awesome things he bring to the table and a history in the district with Hyalite Elementary,” Bertram said at Monday’s meeting.
With Van Vuren’s appointment as interim deputy superintendent, the district will begin the process of hiring an interim principal for Hyalite for the next school year.
The administration is planning to advertise the opening in April and will allow district staff members who are certified as administrators to apply, Bertram said.
A team from Hyalite will be involved in hiring process and the administration plans to have a candidate for school board sometime soon.
Board members also expressed support for Van Vuren.
Trustee Andy Willett said that during his nine years on the board, Van Vuren has been a fantastic principal to work with and his appointment was “giving us a lot of confidence.”
Trustee Greg Neil said he had heard of the extra work Van Vuren did to support Hyalite Elementary during the COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked Van Vuren for stepping up.
“To me the advantage is having really good stability in the district next year and good innovative thinkers,” said Trustee Gary Lusin.
