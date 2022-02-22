A new partnership has opened a door for a local nonprofit’s staff to attend Spanish language classes in an effort to better support their clients who speak Spanish.
HRDC reached out to Bozeman’s World Language Initiative — Montana in the fall of 2021 to collaborate on language classes for their staff members that are customized to the words and phrases they use most often.
Starting in October 2021, the two nonprofits offered both beginner and intermediate level Spanish classes once a week as professional development for HRDC staff. The two classes have continued into 2022, with about 30 individuals taking classes.
Staff from the two organizations said they hope to connect with and provide resources to English learners in their native language.
Although Kyla Crisp, food rescue coordinator with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, said she took Spanish in high school, she wished she had a better grasp on the language to better support Spanish-speaking visitors at the food bank.
While the food pantry’s forms and signs are translated into Spanish and there’s a Spanish-speaking volunteer a couple times a week, Crisp said, it can still be difficult for those who come in for the first time.
Crisp, who has taken a handful of classes this year, said she was looking forward to being able to connect with Spanish-speaking clients and explain the basics of how the food pantry works in Spanish.
“I can at least make them feel welcome,” Crisp said.
In a news release, HRDC CEO Heather Grenier said the partnership with the World Language Initiative has expanded the nonprofit’s bilingual abilities.
“They were wiling to adapt their educational approach to meet our needs and customize content to be reflective of everyday interactions for our team members,” Grenier said. “After just a handful of sessions, our team has been able to better navigate through initial interactions with our non-English speaking community members and for that, we are most grateful.”
The HRDC staff members who have been involved in the class said they’ve already been able to use their new language skills.
“We’ve reached a different portion of our population we wouldn’t have been able to otherwise,” said Krista Dicomitis, strategic planning officer with HRDC. Dicomitis attended last fall’s beginner class.
In 2019, Montana had one of the fastest growing Hispanic populations in the country, up 50% to 43,300, according to the Pew Research Center.
Those involved in the classes said it’s been a way to form better connections with the people they’re working to serve.
“We can’t connect with people if we can’t speak a customer’s language,” Dicomitis said. “We don’t want to assume someone can speak English or uses it as their primary language.”
Language is a key way people connect, Dicomitis said, and not having a shared language can make it harder to form meaningful relationships with neighbors and navigate resources.
“For me, it was just a really good eye opener. It made me take a step back and realize a lot of the barriers that we do potentially have,” she said.
World Language Initiative instructor Kristen Wolf said she’s enjoyed the partnership with HRDC and would love if other organizations in the area considered offering similar classes.
“My general focus was mostly language that they would use to help someone out paperwork in the various programs,” Wolf said. “… I was able to create some resources that they can revisit if they feel like they’re lacking some of those terms.”
This semester, Wolf said, she’s focusing on high frequency words so people can have a regular conversation with each other.
Wolf said it’s normal for anyone learning a new language to go through a “silent period,” where they want to use their new skills but are afraid of saying the wrong thing. Practice in and outside the class can help students gain confidence, she said.
After her first few classes, Crisp said it’s easy to ask someone’s name and respond in class but when she tried to do it at work she froze.
“I think just getting more comfortable will help,” Crisp said.
Wolf said she hopes to instill in her students that learning a language is a life-long pursuit.
“Since we’re such social beings, the work of language acquisition is such a human thing,” Wolf said. “… We’re hoping that people will be encouraged to be vulnerable and to keep learning a language as we grow as a nation and as a (Bozeman) community.”
Crisp and Dicomitis both said the language classes became an opportunity to connect with coworkers they might not regularly interact with and build relationships to refer clients to other people in the organization who might be able to offer assistance.
“It’s been really beneficial for our staff, a really enjoyable experience and we know it’s really changing the work we do,” said Dicomitis.