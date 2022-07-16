HRDC’s early childhood education centers have opened enrollment for their late-August start, with spots filling fast in Bozeman.
The program, funded through the Head Start grant, is free education for preschool children aged 3-5 years old for qualifying families.
“With the high cost of living, more families are really struggling to afford quality care for their children,” said Sara Savage, associate director of HRDC’s early childhood education.
The Head Start program has three locations in the area, Bozeman, Belgrade and Livingston, with space for around 152 children in total.
“We have lots of spots open in Belgrade and Livingston centers and a few spots open in Bozeman,” Savage said.
While the centers are open for enrollment for the upcoming year starting in August, they also accept children all throughout the school year.
Like many places in the county, keeping the three centers fully staffed has been a challenge.
“We haven’t been able to open all of our classrooms this year. We’re still looking for staff for both teachers, aids, assistances and substitute teachers,” Savage said, adding the centers current enrollment is based on its available staffing.
HRDC did receive a grant from the city of Bozeman to help families impacted by COVID afford child care. The $100,000 American Recovery Plan Act grant from disbursed through the city allows HRDC to provide a $200 to $500 child care subsidy for families with a Bozeman address.
“We know that our Bozeman center is filling and a lot of families in the Bozeman community are struggling,” Savage said.
The subsidy amount a family receives will depend on their income and financial needs. The money must be used for a licensed child care provider.
The grant runs through June 2023, with a few spots still open for families. While there are income limits for the program, they’re higher than those for the Head Start program.
“It’s a really great partnership with the city to be able to help families at one of their more critical cost points,” Savage said.
Those interested in applying can email Hannah David at hdavid@thehrdc.org.
“We know when we invest in early childhood, we’re investing in the lifetime of that child,” Savage said.
Amy Castillo, Head Start teacher and educator site supervisor at the Belgrade center, said the program had seen a lot of growth since she first started in 2017. While COVID took a toll on the enrollment, it has rebounded, she said.
With the housing crisis in Bozeman, Castillo said, many families are left asking “Am I going to make my outrageous rent or make my outrageous child care payment?”
While the Belgrade center has space for four classrooms with two teaching teams in each room, it’s down to three classrooms at the start of this school year due to staffing.
Castillo is hopeful the centers will return to do home visits, which were put on hold due to COVID concerns.
“I do think they’re so important, you get to meet the family,” Castillo said. “Because we take the time to go into the home and truly get to know them, it makes them feel more comfortable.”
Castillo is proud of the quality of education, social-emotional learning and family supports provided in the early childhood education centers and looks forward to meeting the children that will be in her classroom this year.
“It makes a brand new unique family in your classroom. That part is really exciting to see what a beautiful creation will be made with the mix of different personalities,” Castillo said.