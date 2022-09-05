Olivia DeJohn laughs as she chalks up having found a classroom she loves so early in her teaching career to serendipity. She teaches second grade at Missoula’s Paxson Elementary School, a job she quips “fell into my lap.” She did her student teaching at Paxson while getting her master’s degree at the University of Montana and was asked to serve as long-term substitute for someone went on leave.
“When I heard second grade, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not what I want. They’re so young. I don’t know if I can do that,’” she recalled. “Now I never want to do anything else.”
This marks DeJohn’s third full year on Paxson’s staff. The work falls in line with what drew her to the profession in the first place — a desire to “do some kind of public good” — and from day one the pay was better than anything she’d been accustomed to. She’s quick to acknowledge that she doesn’t spend much personally. She doesn’t have children, so no daycare budget. She rides her bike in town instead of driving. But a teacher’s salary begins to sound low when she thinks about renting a place of her own. DeJohn, 31, currently lives with two roommates.
“I’d have to spend literally half a month’s salary on that,” DeJohn said. “Or if I look at buying a house, then a mortgage payment would be more than that.”
Teacher pay has routinely surfaced as one of the primary challenges Montana schools face in recruiting and retaining educators. Housing costs in many parts of Montana, including Bozeman, have skyrocketed recently. A poll conducted this spring found 77% of Montana respondents considered lack of affordable housing an “extremely serious” or “very serious” problem.
According to the National Education Association’s latest data, Montana’s average starting teacher salary during the 2020-21 school year was $32,495 — lowest in the country.
Dana Holland has taught at Bozeman High School for six years. She counts herself lucky to live in a dual-income household, which helps alleviate some financial pressures. But the increased cost of housing in the Gallatin Valley has proved a deterrent for some prospective hires. The district already spends roughly 90% of its budget on employee pay, she said.
“We do get applicants and people do want to work here, but the housing prices have turned people away, Holland said. “It’s happened at least three times I can think of.”
This is Montana’s version of a national problem. In a poll of its members conducted earlier this year, the National Education Association found that 55% of respondents were considering leaving the teaching profession in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Teachers are having to choose between moving into a different profession... or staying in the profession and foregoing buying a new car or getting the house,” Montana Federation of Public Employees President Amanda Curtis said. “That’s not a position any of our teachers should ever be in.”
SEARCH FOR SOLUTIONS
Financial strain is hardly a new phenomenon for Montana teachers.
At the state level, Montana School Boards Association Executive Director Lance Melton said recent legislative sessions have produced considerable investments toward teacher loan repayment. Teachers taking jobs in the state’s smaller districts can net public funding to pay down the costs of their education — up to $4,000 per year for the first three years — Melton said.
“That’s a fairly significant improvement designed to get somebody to come in early in their career,” Melton said. “And generally speaking, once people start working for our schools, they really like to continue to work for them.”
One of the highest-profile efforts to move the needle on teacher pay statewide came during the 2021 Montana Legislature. House Bill 143, dubbed the “TEACH Act,” sought to incentivize local increases to starting teacher salaries by offering districts additional state funding to offset the expense. For most districts in the state, that meant raising their base teacher salary to $34,720 in order to qualify for an extra $3,472 state payment for each first-, second- and third-year teacher. For the state’s seven largest districts, qualifying for the incentive required raising base teacher pay to 70% of the district’s average educator salary.
HB 143 passed the Legislature and was signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on March 5, 2021.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction did not respond to multiple requests last month for information about how many districts have so far qualified for the incentive, or for an interview with Superintendent Elsie Arntzen about the issue of teacher pay. But according to information compiled by MFPE analyst Sarah Piper, 16 school districts had raised their starting teacher pay to meet HB 143’s threshold as of May 2022. Forty-two districts qualified for the extra payments without having to raise their base salaries, and an additional nine districts qualified purely by following “their typical salary trend.” MFPE’s analysis concluded roughly 57% of Montana school districts did not qualify for the TEACH Act incentives and are still paying a starting wage below $33,850 as of this school year.
Dennis Parman, executive director of the Montana Rural Education Association, said he hasn’t heard much from smaller districts about the incentive this summer, but that “quite a few” succeeded in qualifying in the months after the bill’s passage.
“I could understand why a district would say, ‘Well, you know, I’ve got five staff that would qualify, but collectively, at $5,000 apiece below the target, that’s $25,000, and I’m only going to get $15,000 if I bring them up,” said Melton, who helped draft HB 143. “I’ve got to find that other $10,000 and I’ve got to be able to bargain that out with the teachers in the district.”
For individual teachers who did benefit from their districts taking advantage of the added state funding, Curtis said it “made a big impact.”
“But how can the schools pay teachers more if the schools don’t have the money to pay the teachers?” she added.
THE TEACHER PAY HORIZON
As the 2022 fall semester opened this week, news reports continued to paint a bleak picture about Montana’s ongoing teacher shortage. The latest figures from OPI on educator shortages, presented to lawmakers in January, showed schools statewide were struggling to fill more than 1,000 vacant positions during the 2021-22 school year. Many of the highest-need areas for recruitment continue to be in elementary education, music and support services for students with special needs.
The issue is likely to fuel additional conversations during the coming 2023 Legislature about what else the state can do. According to education stakeholders, a leading contender to join the 2023 session’s policy debate is the establishment of a statewide health insurance pool for public school employees.
Teachers and school staff are typically covered by policies negotiated and managed by individual districts. Sen. Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, a member of the Legislature’s Education Interim Committee, said the current model creates different situations for larger and smaller districts. The former can absorb higher health care costs among employees because their overall pool is larger, he said. But for smaller districts, limited pool sizes can drive rates up, as there are fewer payers to bear the costs.
“It’s a difficult nut to crack,” Salomon said.
