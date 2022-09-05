Willson School File
The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices are held at Willson School, photographed on Feb. 9.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Olivia DeJohn laughs as she chalks up having found a classroom she loves so early in her teaching career to serendipity. She teaches second grade at Missoula’s Paxson Elementary School, a job she quips “fell into my lap.” She did her student teaching at Paxson while getting her master’s degree at the University of Montana and was asked to serve as long-term substitute for someone went on leave.

“When I heard second grade, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s not what I want. They’re so young. I don’t know if I can do that,’” she recalled. “Now I never want to do anything else.”

This marks DeJohn’s third full year on Paxson’s staff. The work falls in line with what drew her to the profession in the first place — a desire to “do some kind of public good” — and from day one the pay was better than anything she’d been accustomed to. She’s quick to acknowledge that she doesn’t spend much personally. She doesn’t have children, so no daycare budget. She rides her bike in town instead of driving. But a teacher’s salary begins to sound low when she thinks about renting a place of her own. DeJohn, 31, currently lives with two roommates.

