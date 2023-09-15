Vocations
Bryce Mikkelsen, 18, welds in a class at Gallatin High School on May 3.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Gracie Johnson didn’t want to be a pilot. At least, not when she first walked into her eighth-grade science class at Billings’ Ben Steele Middle School. Her teacher, Patrick Kenney, quickly tapped her for a student project building an experimental aircraft at a private hangar, and while she found that work interesting, Johnson initially resisted Kenney’s encouragement to step into a cockpit for a test flight. Eventually she agreed.

“It just spiraled from there,” Johnson told Montana Free Press this month.

At age 15, Johnson began pursuing her private pilot’s license. Two years and more than 100 flight hours later, she has it, and after graduating from high school a year early, she’s now enrolled at Rocky Mountain College in Billings — class of 2027 — en route to more advanced piloting credentials. It’s an educational pathway Johnson has had to blaze largely on her own, since the Billings school district has no formal classes in aviation. Doing so required a minimum of 40 flight hours acquired through a private instruction company, 10 of which she had to fly solo. But it’s a path she took seriously after recognizing flying not only as her “passion,” but her future.


