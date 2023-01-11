Bozeman Public School Board File
Buy Now

Superintendent Casey Bertram and Bozeman School Board Chair Greg Neil listen to a presentation Monday at Willson School.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

With the passage of Bozeman School District’s budget cut plans, voters will likely see a new levy on their ballots this May.

The school board approved two plans this week, with the first dependent on a safety levy. If the levy doesn’t pass in May, the district would revert to its second plan, which includes steeper staffing cuts and eliminating the Bozeman Charter School.

The plan for the safety levy was a last-minute strategy in a budget reduction process that has spanned around six months.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.