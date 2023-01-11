With the passage of Bozeman School District’s budget cut plans, voters will likely see a new levy on their ballots this May.
The school board approved two plans this week, with the first dependent on a safety levy. If the levy doesn’t pass in May, the district would revert to its second plan, which includes steeper staffing cuts and eliminating the Bozeman Charter School.
The plan for the safety levy was a last-minute strategy in a budget reduction process that has spanned around six months.
Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations for the district, said the idea to use the safety levy was sparked by an email last week from a school business counterpart in the state asking a question about the safety levy.
“I was sitting there thinking this could be the answer to our issues as well,” he said. “And it’s something that honestly just hadn’t even crossed my mind until that random act of God email came in.”
Both a voted safety levy of $1.36 million and a permissive or non-voted levy of $712,000 would be used for school safety and security, including school counselors and school resource officers.
“We would retain those costs and those services at the current level, but we would pay them out of the proceeds of the new safety levy to free up space in the general fund which would reduce our deficit,” Waterman said.
To reach the planned request, Waterman took the current cost of the district’s counselors and school resource officers and rounded it to the nearest mill.
The $1.36 million safety levy total for the district is split between its elementary district at $866,000 and its high school district at $500,000. It’s possible the levy could fail in one district and pass in the other, leading to a scenario where one would implement Plan A and one would implement Plan B with deeper budget cuts.
The safety levy is one that the district hasn’t needed to take advantage of until now.
“The source has been available. It hasn’t been necessary for us to need it or ask for it. We’ve been in a growing budget and enrollment situation for a long time so up to this point it hasn’t been necessary. Our circumstances have changed and so we’re looking under every rock and trying to present every option that is a reasonable solution,” Waterman said.
As current state law stands, the safety levy would be a permanent levy based on a set mill amount, but the district is monitoring bills in the Legislature that could change the maximum duration of it.
“There’s a whole lot up in the air with regards to this particular issue, legislatively,” Waterman said. “There are bills we’re monitoring in the Legislature that would change that and require a set dollar amount. We just have to see what happens. It’s a weird spot right now.”
While the district hasn’t heard from the public with questions around the safety levy, Waterman said he expects that to change as the election draws closer. The district will call for its election at the Feb. 13 meeting, finalize the ballot at the end of March and hold the election on May 2.
“We’ve got a little bit of time to see how things develop but right now we’re watching it closely,” Waterman said of the Legislature.
The safety levy could be on the ballot alongside a general fund levy. The decision on whether or not to go out for a general fund levy in either the elementary or high school district will come later in the year as the district watches how bills progress through the Legislature and finalizes its ballot.
Based on Monday’s budget reduction plan vote, it’s likely taxpayers will also see increases to permissive levies for adult education and transportation.
“Those don’t go on the ballot but it’s obviously part of our overall tax structure that we’re monitoring and trying to mitigate to the maximum extent,” Waterman said.
