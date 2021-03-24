Homeschooling in Gallatin County continued to grow this spring, although at a slower pace after it more than doubled this past fall due to the impacts of the pandemic.
“Gallatin County now has the highest number of home school students in the state of Montana,” said Matthew Henry, Gallatin County superintendent of schools. “We have more homeschooled kids than Yellowstone County and Yellowstone County has a significantly larger school-aged population.”
Henry said the county saw an increase in overall student-age population this past fall but a decrease in students enrolled in the public schools.
“Gallatin County’s overall student enrollment grew by 1.2%,” he said. “… What we saw back in the fall was a decrease of public schooling by 3.3%.”
Some school districts, including in Bozeman, saw modest increases in elementary-aged students from October’s fall enrollment count to the spring count in February.
“They seemed to have gained some of them back from fall to spring,” Henry said.
Bozeman School District reported kindergarten to eighth grades gained more than 60 students from the fall enrollment count to the spring for a total of 4,501 students, while Bozeman and Gallatin high schools saw a slight decline of about 60 students to a total of 2,237 students, according to Mike Waterman, business services director with the district.
Both Henry and Waterman said it’s typical to see high school enrollment decline slightly from fall to spring.
“That generally happens at the high school,” Waterman said. “There are students that graduate early.”
Bozeman Schools lost more than 350 students at the elementary level in fall 2020. District administrators have said the uncertainty about whether students will return makes it harder to plan for next school year.
Waterman said the district was in the process of making staffing decisions for next year and was trying to gauge how many students who left due to COVID-19 concerns would return in the fall.
“We’re actively reaching out to those families that have left the district and seeing what their plans are,” he said.
Waterman said the outreach efforts to date have shown a significant number of students were planning to return next fall.
“There are a lot of moving parts and we’re just waiting until the pieces fall into place,” Waterman said.
The first round of the district’s enrollment runs from March 1 to April 12.
Gallatin County’s enrollment trends are reflected in state data released March 19. The Office of Public Instruction reported elementary students enrolled in Montana public schools grew by 401 students compared to the fall. But enrollment was still down about 3% from the 2019-2020 school year.
“The disruption to learning is reflected in these current 2020-2021 student enrollment numbers,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said in a news release. “Current Montana statutes allow for flexibility in the state formula to acknowledge student increase and decline in enrollment.”
Henry said he’s heard some families comment on how well homeschooling has worked for their students while others have said they’ll be ready to return to public schools again in the fall.
“The data this fall is going to be interesting,” he said. “Did they go back? Did people move here? What does overall county enrollment look like? It’ll be interesting to see from this year and next.”
