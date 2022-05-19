Data from the Montana University System paints a grim picture of increased vacancies and high turnover in the last three years, mirroring national trends in higher education.
The information, shared during Wednesday’s Board of Regents meeting, avoided wading into solutions as the regents and Office of Higher Education seek to better understand the issue and factors driving it like housing costs, low pay, child care and the lure of greater flexibility within the private sector.
“I think we truly have to understand the complexity of the problem as best we can, knowing that it’s a little different at each campus and it’s quite multifaceted,” Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said.
Christian said the discussion would be purposely light on strategies and solutions but instead would focus on understanding the issue facing the state’s 16 campuses. His office would continue to look into the data and study the issue throughout the summer.
“That’s an important time for us because ultimately I do think that this effort needs to culminate in a discussion with this board that ultimately turns into a legislative request,” he said.
Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget and planning with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, presented both national higher education data and pulled a snapshot from the whole university system over the last three years.
Nationally, many colleges are losing staff, with shortages reported across the employee spectrum, Trevor said. Factors like the “Great Resignation,” growing competition with the private sector over increased pay and flexibility and the increased cost of living and housing prices in college towns have all contributed.
“High attrition, tight budget, reduced staffing, increased burnout all compound to make the retaining of talented staff difficult and the hiring of new staff as difficult,” Trevor said on the national trends.
Raises in 2021 for higher education employees across the country hit its lowest mark in five years, according to CUPA-HR, a higher education human resource company. Retirement rates for faculty and staff have also increased.
Montana University System employees also did not see pay plan increases two out of the last five years, according to Trevor.
The number of people nationally moving out of higher education was a troubling sign, Christian said, considering the field had typically been considered a good place to work.
“At every level, when you have high turnover rates, the loss of institutional memories is incredibly challenging trying to build that back in, to onboard people, the cost of recruitments, the cost of onboarding, all of those things is significant,” he said. “That cycle, it’s very challenging. It’s demoralizing. It’s a struggle.”
Within the Montana University System, the trends are similar.
Comparing February data from the last three years, staff reductions occurred among faculty, administrators, and classified staff within the university system. From 2019 to 2020, the total faculty and staff declined by 3.8% and declined 3.1% from 2020 to 2021.
In 2020, 5.1% of positions in the university system were vacant. That number more than doubled in 2022, with 12.3% of current positions open.
The turnover of employees also increased by 4.6% from 14.7% in 2021 to 19.3% in 2022, despite the total number of employees declining.
“So, no doubt about it, we have higher turnover. Is it unsustainable? Is it in a level that creates disruption? Probably,” Trevor said. “So that turnover, it ultimately produces inefficiency and can lead to burnout of existing employees.”
In addition to looking at the data, OCHE staff also collected information and perspectives from campuses. Across the state, facility services, custodial and dining staff were experiences shortages, Trevor said. Other departments with staff shortages include admissions, accounting and payroll, financial aid, human services, information technology and mid-level positions like program directors.
Campuses provided examples of why a successful candidate has not been hired, including low pay, remote work options, couldn’t afford housing and an overall small pool of applicants. Most job listings are also staying open for around four months.
Trevor said they’ve also heard from campuses that when employees leave for higher wages elsewhere, it can negatively impact the morale of those still on campus, leading some to begin hunting for other jobs.
Other identified reasons for turnover include the high cost of living near many of the campuses combined with low pay, low unemployment in the state and the private sector drawing current employees.
All of it was compounded by low unemployment in the state, a nationwide worker shortage, lack of affordable child care, inflation, and housing prices on the rise throughout Montana, particularly in Gallatin, Missoula and Flathead counties, Trevor said.
As they begin considering solutions moving forward, regents said it would be helpful to look at the data at an individual basis for each of the 16 campuses.
“So, when you’re looking at potential solutions, you could maybe tailor them by campus,” said Regent Amy Sexton.
Christian said he appreciates the stress university system staff and faculty have been under the last few years.
“I want everybody to know this, this can’t be a five-year conversation. It’s gotta be a conversation that gels pretty quickly, and we get some solutions actually on the table that we can talk about or that churn continues and the vacancies continue,” he said.