A Montana State University student group is building and designing a solar powered car, putting knowledge from the classroom into hands-on learning experience with renewable energy.
The group, Bridger Solar Team, has the goal of building a competitive solar car to race in the American Solar Challenge held in the summer of 2023.
Shannon Hamp, president of Bridger Solar Team and electrical engineering major, said it’s been great to apply what she’s learning in her electrical engineering classes to a real project.
“It’s definitely a lot of hands-on learning,” Hamp said. “I got to grow up in terms of my engineering abilities. I started as a freshman, and I came in at a good time to see the design and build process.”
During that time, she’s learned about how solar panels are used and the in-between pieces of hardware needed to make them functional.
“What initially got me interested and a majority of our team is the renewable energy aspect,” said Jack Brooks, the team’s mechanical engineering project director.
The group of 25 to 30 members also has students involved beyond the engineering side of things, including in marketing, finance, graphic design and computer science.
Hamp and Brooks are both juniors and got involved in the club their freshman year in 2019.
“It’s scary to come in as a freshman and sophomore and apply your classroom knowledge into something real,” Hamp said.
While the team had a built car when Hamp and Brooks were freshman, the group has since dissembled it, redesigned a new one and is in the process of building it.
“We wanted something that could be competitive because the first car was bare bones,” Brooks said, adding it was great to get the hands-on designing experience as a freshman and sophomore.
With eight solar panels, a lithium ion battery pack and a three-phase motor, the car can charge its lithium ion batteries with available sunlight while the engine is running, Hamp said.
The group has had the chance to partner with local and national organizations that have sponsored their car or provided donations. The car frame was welded and manufactured by Midwest Welding and Machine in Bozeman.
For the American Solar Challenge, the car must have an approved battery enclosure, which the team had donated by Robroy Enclosures, a national company based in Michigan.
The next steps for the team will be finishing the solar deck, which supports the solar panels on the body of the car.
“The largest remaining costs are going to be higher-powered electrical components and race funds,” Hamp said.
For the competition, Hamp said the team is hoping to place in the top 20.
“Some of the teams that are really competitive have exponentially more money than we do. It’s hard to compete with other teams like Michigan State, which has an over million dollar car,” Hamp said.
The group raises a majority of its money from MSU’s annual Giving Day fundraiser. This year they received just over $1,000 from 12 different donors.
As team president, Hamp said, she wants to rebuild the group’s connections to Bozeman that fell away during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team plans to be involved in the Gallatin Valley Earth Day festival this year.