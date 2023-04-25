Ashley Henigman, pictured in a hallway at Sacajawea Middle School on Monday, April 24, 2023, will assume the role of principal of the school at the end of this school year, replacing longtime principal Gordon Grissom.
With block scheduling going into effect, the middle schools in Bozeman have a lot to tackle next year.
The transition will be a bit smoother, however, because assistant principal Ashley Henigman has stepped up to become the new Sacajawea Middle School principal.
Henigman was confirmed by the school board on Monday, and she officially takes over on July 1.
For both practical and emotional reasons, the retirement of longtime principal Gordon Grissom hit Sacajawea Middle School hard.
Bozeman School District Superintendent Casey Bertram has been on the hunt for Grissom’s replacement since February, but the process was a challenging one. Multiple candidates pulled out of the process for various reasons.
Some took other positions. Some decided it wasn’t the right fit, and Bozeman’s high cost of living was a consistent concern. Bertram also said that there has been a decrease in candidates going into teacher’s education programs across the state. Next fall, he said, he’s expecting to see some of the smallest groups of student teachers in the university system.
Bertram had internal candidates who had solid teaching experience but not enough administrative experience.
As the search went on, it became clear that Henigman was the right person for the job. However, she initially hesitated to put her hat in the ring.
Married, and with two kids in the district, Henigman was concerned about losing time with her family if she took the principal job.
“I’m happy to step up, but I will also be setting the boundaries to ensure that I’m also there for my family because it’s important, as it should be for everyone,” Henigman said.
“Ashley was a high-quality candidate when this started and remained a high-quality candidate through the entire process,” said Bertram. “She’s the best person for this position.”
Henigman, who has lived in Bozeman for 20 years, said she feels like she’s been teaching for as long as she can remember, from swim lessons and camps as a teenager to teaching health enhancement at Hyalite Elementary starting in 2011.
She has a degree from Montana State University for health enhancement and minors in social studies and coaching.
Henigman’s family is steeped in teaching. Her mother and grandmother were both teachers, and five of her six siblings have teaching degrees.
“I feel like it’s in my blood,” Henigman said. “It’s what I always wanted to do.”
Moving forward, Henigman said she’s excited for the changes occurring at the middle school level. She said she wants to make those changes in a way that brings calmness and stability to students, parents and staff.
“It’s a lot of change at once, which is OK,” Henigman said. “It’s needed and we can do it, but it’ll be good to get to the other side of it.”
Overall, the reaction to the middle school schedule changes has been open mindedness. Now, Henigman said, it’s a matter of finding out what those changes look like in action.
One of Henigman’s goals is to make sure all students are getting what they need and to keep everyone working together as a team.
The last part of the process is to hire a new assistant principal, and Bertram said they have a variety of internal candidates. Interviews begin next week, and Bertram expects to fill the job quickly.
