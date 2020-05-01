Bozeman School Superintendent Bob Connors is recommending Casey Bertram, principal of Hawthorne Elementary School, for a top new administrative job as deputy superintendent in charge of curriculum and technology.
If the Bozeman School Board agrees to the promotion, it would create a second vacant elementary principal’s job. Longfellow School Principal Patrick McClellan was just promoted to be principal of Chief Joseph Middle School.
Connors said Friday five finalists were interviewed for the new deputy superintendent position, and Bertram was “the best candidate.”
“He did a real nice job,” Connors said. “I think he’s going to bring a lot to the table.”
Other administrative jobs were rearranged so that creating the third deputy superintendent’s position would be “budget neutral,” Connors said. “We do need this position.”
The 7,111-student Bozeman School District has two deputy superintendents, Marilyn King, in charge of instruction, and Steve Johnson, in charge of business and operations.
The Bozeman schools hired Bertram in 2013 from Kalispell, where he was principal of Cornelius Hedges School. He is finishing his seventh year as Hawthorne principal.
He was one of the youngest principals in Montana when hired in 2007 at age 29. Before that, he was a fifth-grade teacher, dean of students and assistant principal in Kalispell. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Great Falls and master’s in education administration from the University of Phoenix.
Connors said Bertram has been “fantastic” at training teachers about supporting students, and will bring fresh eyes to curricula for middle and high schools.
The openings for two elementary principals will be advertised nationally, Connors said, adding he hopes to have recommendations for the school board by June 12. He said he has already started getting phone calls from people interested in applying.
The school district website lists the elementary principals’ salaries as $101,051 to $112,280, depending on experience and education, and sets a May 29 deadline for applications.
