Hawk's Nest Learning Center returns to Bozeman High By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 28, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hawk’s Nest Early Learning Center is back in its Bozeman High School home this week as renovations on the school come closer to finishing.The learning center, which is run and managed by the Gallatin Valley YMCA, was temporarily moved to a wing of Gallatin High School last year when renovations on the school district’s first high school started.“It looks great,” Lacey Enos, marketing coordinator with the Gallatin Valley YMCA, said of the renovated space. “We’ve heard great things from parents, especially about how the process of dropping off and picking up kids is easier.” The center was closed from Oct. 18-22 as its staff and volunteers moved supplies and materials into its newly renovated home in Bozeman High.The Hawk’s Nest, which offers care for children ages 0-5 years old, is primarily focused on providing services to faculty, staff and teen parents before expanding open slots to the community at-large, Enos said.The learning center is licensed for 42 children, but with the new center, YMCA hopes to increase their licensing to offer services to more families, Enos said. Like many businesses in Gallatin County, especially day cares, whether YMCA can expand to care for more children largely depends on staffing, she said.“Our hope is to (expand),” Enos said. “We have to have the staff to allow for that. We also have a fairly extensive waitlist so that also factors in.” The renovations include new rooms for the toddlers and infants, spaces that are specifically designed for younger children. Each of the rooms also has its own bathroom, making it easier for teachers who no longer have to take a whole class to a bathroom down the hall, Enos said.“Our teachers love the new space, too,” she said, adding that the new rooms are oriented toward a day care setting and are a bit more removed from the goings-on of the high school.Enos said one of the child care rooms is still getting a few finishing touches, so the Hawk’s Nest isn’t fully moved in yet. It's expected to be completed by the end of the third week of November."We're eager and ready to serve the community and everyone in the Hawk's Nest," Enos said.The updates to the Hawk's Nest are part of the $30 million renovations on Bozeman High, which include 20 classrooms, a new auditorium, a refinished gym floor, updated heating and cooling systems and maintenance upgrades.Construction managers have previously said they expect the bulk of the work on the high school to be finished by December 2021. 