Staff Shortages in District
Caprice McMahon, a cook and chill technician, cleans up after opening cans of tomato sauce for homemade chili on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Bozeman School District's central kitchen. McMahon came out of retirement to sub in because the district is so short staffed.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman Public Schools has reached an agreement with Monforton School District to provide hot lunches for the K-8 school district, which remains short staffed in its food services department.

The Monforton School Board approved the agreement on Tuesday evening, which will see Bozeman food service delivering a hot lunch entrée option.

With one food service employee in each building, Monforton was providing cold sandwiches for the first few weeks of the school year. In the new agreement, Bozeman’s central kitchen will deliver prepared lunches weekly that have been cooled to USDA standards, according to Monforton Superintendent Darren Strauch.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

