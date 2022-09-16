Caprice McMahon, a cook and chill technician, cleans up after opening cans of tomato sauce for homemade chili on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Bozeman School District's central kitchen. McMahon came out of retirement to sub in because the district is so short staffed.
Bozeman Public Schools has reached an agreement with Monforton School District to provide hot lunches for the K-8 school district, which remains short staffed in its food services department.
The Monforton School Board approved the agreement on Tuesday evening, which will see Bozeman food service delivering a hot lunch entrée option.
With one food service employee in each building, Monforton was providing cold sandwiches for the first few weeks of the school year. In the new agreement, Bozeman’s central kitchen will deliver prepared lunches weekly that have been cooled to USDA standards, according to Monforton Superintendent Darren Strauch.
Monforton’s two kitchen staff will heat and serve the meals. The district will continue providing its own produce and milk during lunches and its own breakfast program.
Strauch said the schools received their first week of prepared lunches on Friday, with the hot meals rolling out on Monday with chili and cinnamon rolls. Families will be able to view upcoming meals on Bozeman food services website.
It was an important priority for Monforton to return to hot lunches, he said.
“You see sometimes this might be the only place (students are) getting good, solid meals throughout the day. We want to make sure they have the opportunity for that,” he said.
Strauch said conversations with Bozeman Schools began before the school year’s start. Monforton opted to continue providing its own food outside of the main entree, since much of the produce and milk has a shorter shelf life.
Breakfast will continue to be a grab and go style, something staff can make up ahead of time.
In Monforton, families pay $2.75 for a meal in the elementary school and $3 for a middle school meal. The district will pay Bozeman Schools $1 per elementary school meal and $1.15 per middle school meal, and continue to cover its own costs for supplies, labor, milk and fresh produce.
“Bozeman isn’t making a ton of money on this agreement. It’s an economy of scale. They’re already making the meals for their folks,” Strauch said.
Strauch said the district has seen a decrease in students purchasing meals from the school as the federal waivers — which provided for free school meals for all students in the country — ended at the start of this school year.
“We’re trying to figure out if it’s because there’s no hot lunch item and it was just a sandwich or whether or not it was because the federal waivers helping to pay for meals for all of our students ended,” Strauch said.
Not wanting to run out of food, the district erred toward purchasing meals based on last year’s food purchases when ordering the first few weeks of meals from Bozeman Schools, Strauch said.
Monforton will continue to look for its own food service team, with the agreement between the two districts containing a termination clause with 30 days written notice.
Strauch said Bozeman Schools was helping them out, “knowing we’re all dealing with the same kind of issues and staffing struggles to get employees, especially hourly employees. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
For Bozeman, Mike Waterman, executive director of business and operations, called the situation a win-win for the two districts.
“Our intention was to make this a win-win for both districts. Monforton benefits in that they have entrees delivered to them,” Waterman said. “From our end, the win for us is it doesn’t take a whole lot more labor to produce more meals to send to Monforton than it does to our district.”
Since the food service department accounts for its budget in a separate pot of money from the district’s general fund, it won’t have an impact on Bozeman Schools’ ongoing general fund budget deficit, according to Waterman. Any money from the Monforton agreement will go toward food service’s costs from wage increases and inflation.
“It brings more money into our system to afford those raises that we felt were necessary,” Waterman said.
The district is charging essentially its own costs per meal, after adding in district’s labor and delivery of the meals.
Bozeman Schools has faced its own challenges with staff shortages, and recently revamped its food service to have its own central kitchen provide hot meals to the elementary schools instead of cooking or heating them at the schools.
“That model is what allows us to do this kind of thing with Monforton,” Waterman said.
During lunch time is when the district’s food service is stretched the thinnest, but the central kitchen is well staffed before and after to prepare meals.
Waterman said Bozeman is always talking with nearby districts and will continue to partner in new ways when possible.
“I think we’re in one of those places that scarcity is driving innovation for us. We’re always looking for ways to partner with local schools and create some economies of scale,” Waterman said.
For Monforton, the school staff and board members are excited to be offering hot meals to students again.
“There’s something about having a warm meal in the middle of the day that helps kids and helps kids learn,” Strauch said. “That little extra sustenance provides them more focus.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.