GARDINER — Inside Victoria Blaeky-Padilla’s classroom is an eclectic series of cell models created by students and posters of wildfire patterns, together a snapshot of the various middle and high school science subjects Padilla teaches at Gardiner Public Schools.
On a cool October afternoon, her room is host to the school’s speech and drama team, with students preparing for an upcoming meet.
As the practice wraps around 6 p.m. and elk graze on the football field outside, Padilla is within walking distance of her apartment building, a three-story former bed and breakfast lined with rocks from the Yellowstone River and Yellowstone National Park’s Roosevelt Arch.
The building, now run by the North Yellowstone Education Foundation, is home to three apartments dedicated to Gardiner teachers.
The effects of the town’s rise in short-term vacation rentals and dearth of available long-term housing have rippled out to families unable to afford to live in town and employers struggling to hire and retain staff. The school district hasn’t been spared the impacts.
Single family homes — if there are any on the market — can go for around $1 million in Gardiner. The starting salary at Gardiner School is around $37,500, according to Nico Wood Kos, director with the North Yellowstone Education Foundation.
“It’s nearly impossible to convince someone to move here with that salary if they can’t find housing,” Kos said.
Zillow, an online real estate site, had four homes for sale in the Gardiner area, ranging from $850,000 to $3.5 million. There were none listed in town.
The education foundation was established in 2018 to support the school district, including providing affordable housing for Gardiner teachers.
In 2020, the foundation was approached by a local property owner who wanted to relocate quickly following the death of their parents. The owner offered the former bed and breakfast to the group as teacher housing at a price well-below market value.
After securing a private loan of $500,000 from one of the foundation’s donors, the nonprofit was able to purchase the property. In 2021, the foundation invested $300,000 in renovations and by August 2021, they were housing teachers from the local school.
The foundation fundraised and paid off a large portion of the loan. It has received donations form the Gianforte Family Foundation, the George L. Ohrstrom Jr. Foundation and the Ohrstrom Family. It hopes to pay off the remaining $85,000 by the end of 2022.
The two larger units in the building rent for $700 per month and the smaller top-floor unit goes for $500 per month. The foundation covers the cost of propane while tenants pay their own water and electric bills.
While the teacher housing won’t solve Gardiner’s housing market issues, it’s a step in the right direction, Kos said.
“Right now, it’s a little like bailing water. It’s hard to know how best to serve the long-term needs of the community,” she said.
Housing market
In recent years, the town has seen an explosion of short-term rentals and a dwindling number of long-term rentals available. NYEF estimates the town saw a 200% increase in vacation rentals over a three-year period.
While Padilla would like to one day own a house, she said it’s not on the forefront of her mind now.
“The availability of homes in this area has decreased a lot. It’s not even, ‘I can’t afford it.’ It’s just there is no long-term housing here,” she said.
Padilla, who grew up in Gardiner, moved back from the East Coast before the pandemic hit. She was a part-time substitute before transitioning to full-time teaching when the school’s math teacher left in the middle of a school year.
“The last four years have had four different teachers. That’s just a lot for kids. I feel like a lot of the time that presents itself in instructional gaps sometimes. That’s been kind of rough but it’s also really hard to keep people out here,” she said.
Padillo has seen the number of vacation rentals skyrocket in the five years she’s been back in town.
“It’s a topic of conversation but this town also survives on tourism and so there’s both sides to that coin, unfortunately,” she said.
It’s a story common throughout southwest Montana. Kos said it’s hit Gardiner earlier and harder because of its tourist economy and the prevalence of the Airbnb and Vrbo market.
While Bozeman and Livingston have more flexibility to spread out as they grow, Gardiner can’t. Landlocked between federal land and the river, the town doesn’t have the same expansion options other towns might, Kos said.
The lack of options on the market and a lack of the amenities of larger towns has also impacted people’s decisions to stay or relocate, Kos said.
“People think to themselves, if I’m going to buy a million dollar home, maybe I want to live in a place where my kids can take ballet,” she said. “If you’re going to buy a home in Gardiner and there’s only one, you might have more choices in Bozeman and Livingston.”
With a staff of around 32, the school has a majority veteran staff, especially among its 17 teachers, according to principal and superintendent Mike Baer.
Many of the staff have owned their own homes for the last 20 years or so or have spouses who receive employee housing from Yellowstone National Park or Xanterra.
Baer, who purchased his own home five years ago, said it’s probably the newest purchase by a school employee. The previous owner wanted to sell it to another local who wouldn’t use it as a vacation rental — one of the main reasons Baer said his family could afford it.
“We have a veteran staff, which is great for academics but it’s not so great looking forward,” Baer said. “They’ll retire sooner rather than later and when they do, we’re looking at hiring younger teachers or new teachers to the area and housing is becoming more and more difficult.”
The number of veteran staff is a point of pride for the school. With teachers quitting around the country due to the pandemic and politicization of the field, the fact that Gardiner has staff who could retire but aren’t speaks well of the school, Baer said.
“Even with the downside of lower enrollment and less funding and everything that goes with it, our academic scores still stay high. That’s because of the veteran staff,” he said.
The last few teachers hired by the school — Padilla included — have been former Gardiner School students and locals.
“We’ve been lucky in that we’ve found those people with those connections,” Baer said. “They have a natural incentive to be here and to come back.”
The three teachers hired in the last few years have also lived in the NYEF teacher housing — instrumental in their ability to accept the position.
Cody Carlson and his wife, Kiara, started working at the school in August. They both work at the school and live in the two-bedroom apartment in the NYEF building.
Carlson, who graduated from the University of Montana last year, said the teacher housing made the decision to relocate back to his hometown an easier one.
“That’s basically the first question anyone asked was ‘Where are you going to live in Gardiner?’ because everyone in the state knows the housing situation in Gardiner,” said Carlson, who graduated from the school he now teaches at in 2017.
Without the NYEF housing, Carlson said he likely could have lived with his aunt and uncle, who still live in town. He recently saw a listing for an apartment half the size of his current one but for twice the price.
Carlson and his wife would like to one day buy a house at a reasonable price, but he doesn’t foresee anyone wanting to sell their property at a price below the market rate.
“It’s hopefully not a long-term solution for us but it helps us get our feet under us,” Carlson said. “It’s a really good landing spot.”
Carlson recalls many of the teachers who were new to town when he was a student found housing through town residents who sacrificed making money with a short-term vacation rental to ensure there were teachers for their children.
“Now, basically all of the new teachers that have been in town in the past couple of years have used the teacher housing from NYEF,” he said.
While enrollment has dropped since he was a student, he estimates by around 60, the school remains focused on providing opportunities and experiences for its students, Carlson said. In addition to teaching high school math, Carlson is also the high school band and choir teacher.
Enrollment Those who spoke to the Chronicle all highlighted how much harder it is for families to afford to live in Gardiner or for employers to hire people with families due to the housing shortages.
In the last decade, the school’s enrollment has declined by around 40%, according to the school.
“I believe that the student enrollment is intricately tied to the housing market,” Kos said.
A majority of Gardiner employers rely on a seasonal workforce who are willing to live in dorms or employer-tied housing. Most of those units aren’t designed for families, said Kos, whose own family lives in Mammoth in provided housing from her partner’s employer, the National Park Service.
With a decline in student enrollment comes a decrease in funding and staffing. Over the same 10-year period, the school has lost 14 staff members. While not all of the funding issues are related to enrollment, the drop in students has compounded the issues, Baer said.
This year, the school has a combined third- and fourth-grade classroom. Baer anticipates the trend of combined classes will continue as more teachers retire and student enrollment dips.
The North Yellowstone Education Foundation has been told to anticipate hiring between seven and 10 teachers over the next five to 10 years as long-time teachers begin to retire. But Kos said how many of those positions it will be able to be fill depends on the school’s overall enrollment and its ability to hire for openings.
“We receive funding from (Montana and Wyoming) based on enrollment. But it doesn’t cost a lot less to run a school for 150 students than it does for a school of 300,” she said. “A lot of our teachers are stretched thin, wearing multiple hats and fulfilling multiple roles.”
There was an unexpected boom in enrollment this fall, in large part thanks to Yellowstone National Park and Xanterra. The two companies, which offer employee housing, recently hired employees with families. Those children living in Mammoth attend Gardiner Schools.
“We have more students this year than last year,” Baer said. “If the park and Xanterra had not hired families, we would be looking at a significant decrease in enrollment.”
Even if the school has money to hire for positions that may open up in the near future, it doesn’t guarantee it’ll be able to find applicants.
When Gardiner published job vacancies over a decade ago, the school would often see 20 qualified applications per position. Now they’re lucky to see one, Baer said.
Faced with hiring challenges, the school has taken a more active approach to hiring. Baer said they were aware Carlson would be graduating from UM and actively reached out to him about the teaching position.
“Had we not done that, we wouldn’t have had an applicant for math,” he said. Baer is hopeful hiring teachers with established connections to the area will help keep them for the long term and avoid a revolving door of teachers.
“If we can recruit staff that might stay and can hold them here, we can continue with that academic success,” he said.
While the teacher housing units are more than adequate for newer teachers, Baer said he isn’t certain it will help attract families to work in the school district moving forward.
“We have that dream of owning a home and raising your family and having a couple of acres that your dog runs around on and that’s getting very, very difficult to do here in Gardiner,” he said. “At least it gives us some options for people who want to be here even if it is just temporary.”
With retirements anticipated, Kos said the foundation wants to be ahead of the curve as much as possible. It has the goal of adding three additional housing units for a total of six by 2027.
“It’s important for us to move in pace with teacher need,” she said. “Right now, it seems like we are meeting the current level of need with these three units.”
The foundation has also been in communication with HRDC, which recently purchased a piece of property in Gardiner to develop into affordable housing. Kos said they’re remaining flexible to possible partnerships but want to pay off their current building loan before moving forward.
The organization is exploring ways that would allow teachers to build equity and would be more friendly to families.
Padillo said she’s seen changes in her own classes over the last couple of years, with students often moving to Bozeman, Livingston or other areas of Montana with more affordable and available housing.
“It’s been a creepingly slow, steady decline in student populations. We’ve always been a small school,” she said. “It’s pretty significantly smaller and we already had small classrooms and small class sizes. They’re just continually getting that way.”
On that Wednesday evening, students filtered in an out of Padillo’s classroom. They joked, recounted stories from previous speech and drama meets and called out for ‘Ms. P’ with the casualness of students happy and at ease.
Outside the school, a caravan of children and teachers return to Mammoth along a national park service road while an elk canters towards the goal post before nesting down. Padillo will turn the lights off in her classroom and return home to her apartment.
A new day will rise on Gardiner Schools tomorrow and the teachers will be there to welcome their students.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.