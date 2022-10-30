Let the news come to you

Gardiner School
Sophomore Kaitlyn Parsons, left, runs through lines with Victoria Padilla, right, for an upcoming play, at Gardiner School on Oct. 26, 2022. Padilla is the speech, debate and drama coach. She also teaches seventh through twelfth grade science.

GARDINER — Inside Victoria Blaeky-Padilla’s classroom is an eclectic series of cell models created by students and posters of wildfire patterns, together a snapshot of the various middle and high school science subjects Padilla teaches at Gardiner Public Schools.

On a cool October afternoon, her room is host to the school’s speech and drama team, with students preparing for an upcoming meet.


As the practice wraps around 6 p.m. and elk graze on the football field outside, Padilla is within walking distance of her apartment building, a three-story former bed and breakfast lined with rocks from the Yellowstone River and Yellowstone National Park’s Roosevelt Arch.

Gardiner Teacher Housing
Three Gardiner teachers live in this former bed and breakfast, now owned by the North Yellowstone Education Foundation. It is pictured here on Oct. 26, 2022.
Gardiner School
Principal Mike Baer poses for a photo outside of Gardiner School on Oct. 26, 2022. Baer has been the principal at Gardiner School for ten years.
Gardiner School
Teacher Cody Carlson poses for a photo in his classroom at Gardiner School on Oct. 26, 2022. This is Carlson’s first year teaching. He teaches high school math and music.
Gardiner School
A student drinks out of a drinking fountain at Gardiner School on Oct. 26, 2022.
Gardiner School
A mural is painted in a hallway at Gardiner School on Oct. 26, 2022.
Gardiner School
Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

