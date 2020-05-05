Other area results

--Big Sky Resort Tax District: Voters elected three directors, Ciara Wolfe with 508 votes, Grace Young with 474 votes and Kevin Germain with 464 votes. Runners up were Edward Hake with 355 votes, Ryan Kunz with 253 votes and Tucker Roundy with 214 votes.

--Big Sky Rural Fire District: Voters elected Alan McClain Jr. with 578 votes and Ryan Blechta fell short with 266 votes.

--Big Sky County Water & Sewer District: Voters elected three directors – Richard “Dick” Fast with 399 votes, Mike Wilcynski with 307 votes and Michael Ducuennois with 281 votes. Clay Lorinsky was a runner up with 209 votes.

--Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District: Voters elected Clifford “Skip” Morris with 313 votes, while Jason Gras fell short with 137 votes.

--Three Forks Rural Fire District: Voters elected two candidates, Roger Nerlin with 114 votes and Dale Kober with 88 votes, while Leanna Eastty fell short with 77 votes.