Schools in the Gallatin Valley are working to comply with state-required lead testing in drinking fountains, food prep sinks and classroom sinks.
While the deadline for testing was on Dec. 31, 2021, many of the school districts are still working to map their water fixtures and collect samples, citing staffing turnover and uncertainty around collecting and testing.
Montana launched its school lead testing program in January 2020. Accredited schools in the state are required to test fixtures used for food and drinking water and those with the potential to be used for drinking, like bathroom or classroom sinks, said Greg Montgomery, the project manager for Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
“If (schools) realize they have all the same make and model, they don’t need to have a sample from all of them. They could do a representative sample,” Montgomery said.
The DEQ has received results from roughly 40% of Montana schools, with the department receiving test results directly from the laboratories, according to Montgomery.
The state’s maximum allowable amount of lead in water is five parts per billion. There are two different mitigation strategies if fixtures exceed that limit, depending on how much lead is detected.
For those samples that test from five to 15 parts per billion range, the fixture must be fixed, replaced or removed but can remain in use if routine flushing is done. For those samples above 15 parts per billion, the fixture must be immediately shut off and fixed, replaced or removed.
Once corrective action has been taken on the fixture, the school is required to do a follow-up sample to ensure the problem was fixed, Montgomery said.
Out of the results DEQ has received, 29% exceed the five parts per billion, with 20% falling in the five to 15 parts per billion range and 9% exceeding 15 parts per billion, according to Montgomery.
While DEQ is tasked with collecting the results and counseling schools in making repairs, administering the rule and compliance falls primarily to DPHHS, Montgomery said. But his office did have plans to reach out to the schools that have yet to submit results, he said.
Bozeman School District plans to have its sampling and testing completed by February, said Director of Facilities Matt Stark.
Bozeman completed its own sampling and lead testing in 2016 and 2019, Stark said. In those two series of tests, the district only had one fixture that was borderline five parts per billion and it was replaced and retested.
There was initial confusion and communication lag over whether the district would be able to submit its more recent results, but ultimately Bozeman opted to perform DEQ’s more rigorous testing requirements, Stark said.
“The most time consuming part to the process is building this inventory on the front end,” Stark said. “We have to go through all of our floor plans and identify all of our fixtures and submit a map.”
Bozeman Schools is mapping out all of its fixtures.
“Bozeman Schools takes this seriously and we’re going to comply with the letter of the law,” Stark said.
For some of the schools, recent transitions in maintenance and facility directors have impacted the timeline of completing the testing.
Darren Strauch, superintendent of Monforton Public School, said the district has been in the process of transitioning someone new to its maintenance director position, which has been in flux for about 18 months.
Strauch said he has been in contact with DEQ and a local testing company. He anticipates sampling will take place by the end of the month.
Belgrade School District’s facilities director LeRoy Lundell said he took over the position in July 2021 and the testing project was not brought to his attention until late October.
The district is inventorying and mapping each water fixture in the district’s school buildings, Lundell said. He expects the sampling and testing to be complete by mid- to late-February.
For other school districts, there was uncertainty in the process.
Brian Ayers, superintendent of Manhattan School District, said its head of maintenance expected to receive the testing bottles from DEQ. After following up with DEQ, Ayers said, the school realized the bottles and labels are sent directly to the schools from the laboratory after they’re requested.
Ayers said he expects the testing to be collected on Wednesday and delivered to the testing lab in Bozeman, with results expected within 10 days.
“Manhattan Public Schools will report the results as soon as we receive them,” Ayers wrote in an email.
Anderson School is among those schools in the state that have completed the sampling, with results posted to DEQ’s public website. According to the department’s website, Anderson had one fixture in a classroom sink that tested at five parts per billion.
When reached by email on Monday, Superintendent Kristi Jacobs said they weren’t made aware of that result from DEQ and would be investigating the issue.
“All of our monthly testing we have done since October of 2021 has shown no compliance issues with lead,” Jacobs wrote.
Theresa Keel, superintendent of Gallatin Gateway, said the school has completed its sampling but its results have not been posted to DEQ’s website yet.
Once the schools’ initial testing is complete, they will be required to do routine sampling every three to five years, Montgomery said.
“There isn’t a deadline on when a corrective action has to be taken,” Montgomery said. “Most of (the schools) just want to resolve it, fix the problem. The only issues that come up is funding.”
DEQ received a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to pay for the testing, with laboratories sending the bill directly to the department, Montgomery said.
There are more limited funding options for schools that need to repair or replace water fixtures. Montgomery said there is a small reimbursement program DEQ runs with the Office of Public Instruction, which is mostly drained.
Montgomery anticipates additional funding becoming available in the near future, with changes made to the EPA grant that would allow DEQ to use the funds to assist schools in repairs and replacements.