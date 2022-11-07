Grab your plutonium and power up those DeLoreans as Gallatin Gateway travels back in time to 1985 and 1955 with a "Back to the Future" spoof.
The play on Saturday evening is based on the hit movie from the 1980s featuring a time-traveling teen but with an added Gallatin Gateway focus. It’s part of an annual fundraiser — which includes live and silent auctions — for the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.
“I adapted it from the screenplay with no apologies to Steven Spielberg,” said the play’s writer and director Lauri Olsen with a laugh. “It’s set in Gallatin Gateway with reference to the clock tower. It’s kind of a beacon and we borrowed the design from the big Timberworks clock tower that sits up on the hill.”
Tickets are $10 per person and can only be purchased at the community center Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the play’s starting at 7 p.m.
The live auction will include a Flying D Ranch tour, a stay in a vacation rental in Big Sky valued at $8,000, handmade furniture, and local baked goods. There will also be a quilt raffle and a restaurant package raffle, a cash bar and free appetizers.
The event is organized by Gallatin Gateway’s Willing Workers Ladies Aid, Inc, a nonprofit that dates to 1912 when it first started meeting in the basement of the town’s old white church. The group owns and manages the community center.
“They were just a group of ladies that wanted to help people in the community and do things that provided comradery in the community,” said Donna Shockley, a member of the Willing Workers Ladies Aid.
The money raised Saturday will go towards capital improvement, maintenance projects and the nonprofit’s charitable programs. Olsen, who has been involved in the event for the last 28 years, is hoping the fundraiser can end the night with $10,000.
The WWLA offers a $750 scholarship to Gateway high school graduates, hosts senior socials once a month for senior citizens, free community suppers three to four times a year and an annual Valentine’s event.
The center hosts everything from community meetings, candidate forums, funerals, weddings, family reunions, birthday parties and 4H meetings.
“Gallatin Gateway is kind of a unique small town,” Olsen said. “The community center is kind of the hub. You’re part of something bigger than yourself. It’s the heart of the community.”
While WWLA has organized a play fundraiser for around 50 years, this is the first one since 2019. Last year, the group held an online auction due to the pandemic.
The volunteer actors, set builders and lighting, sound and special effects crew were excited to hear the play would be happening this year and excited to help, according to Olsen.
“When you’re doing good works, the universe conspires to bring in what you need. And it’s certainly been true for this,” she said. “It’s a great time to get together and have a lot of fun, laugh and see people you don’t get to see.”
The idea to reimagine Back to the Future in Gallatin Gateway came from Olsen’s daughter, Hailee Olsen, who will play Marty McFly in the all-female cast.
“This is the first year where it’s kind of our second-generation debut for some girls that have never been a part of it,” Olsen said.
Construction on the community center started in 1992 with the building completed summer 1994, using volunteer construction labor, according to Shockley.
Outreach was important to the WWLA, with members regularly welcoming new residents to the area and inviting them to get involved in whatever way they’d like, Shockley said. The play would be a great introduction for anyone new to town to meet people and connect.
“Our community is getting larger from people from the outside moving in and housing developments and we want to very much to keep the mission of the community center still very viable and to keep it as the hub of what’s going on in our small town so that we don’t lose our history,” Shockley said.
