Grab your plutonium and power up those DeLoreans as Gallatin Gateway travels back in time to 1985 and 1955 with a "Back to the Future" spoof.

The play on Saturday evening is based on the hit movie from the 1980s featuring a time-traveling teen but with an added Gallatin Gateway focus. It’s part of an annual fundraiser — which includes live and silent auctions — for the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.

“I adapted it from the screenplay with no apologies to Steven Spielberg,” said the play’s writer and director Lauri Olsen with a laugh. “It’s set in Gallatin Gateway with reference to the clock tower. It’s kind of a beacon and we borrowed the design from the big Timberworks clock tower that sits up on the hill.”


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

