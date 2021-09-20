Gallatin Gateway School Board backs historic designation application By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin Gateway School is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin Gateway School is pictured on Aug. 11. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A historic designation for Gallatin Gateway’s 1915 schoolhouse is moving forward after the school board showed support this month for an application filed by a local historic group.School board members voiced their approval of the application to the State Historic Preservation Office compiled by the Historic Preservation Board of Gallatin Gateway.Since the application was not a direct action by the board, there was no need to vote, Superintendent Theresa Keel said. Instead, all five members showed their support for the application. The historic designation would open the schoolhouse to potential grant money and listing on the National Register of Historic Places, but would not list the school on the national registry. Gaining recognition by a state office is the first step in the larger application for National Registry listing.If designated as a historic building with the state, the district would still be able to do whatever it wished with the building and it wouldn’t be restricted in any way, supporters of the designation have said. The designation with the State Historic Preservation Office would qualify the school for the national registry.“It pleases us mostly because the building is historic and it’s nice that they have a chance to find out more about the building, to see its context within this rural community and Montana,” said Lesley Gilmore, a founding member of Historic Preservation Board of Gallatin Gateway. “If that’s all it accomplishes, that’s great.”In August, the school board sent a community survey to gauge input on the historic designation ahead of the board’s discussion. Roughly 74% of the 101 respondents said they supported the application for historic designation, Gilmore said. Gilmore and other supporters are hopeful the designation could create opportunities additional grant options for the school, which went out for a $7 million renovation bond in May that failed at the ballot box.One possibility is a new historic preservation grant of up to $500,000 through the Montana Department of Commerce. Gilmore said she recently spoke with someone from the department who confirmed school buildings are eligible for the grant, which just announced its first round of awardees in May.Applications for the next round of grants would be due March 2022, with the Legislature awarding the grants during its next session in 2023.While the historic designation can potentially lead to historic preservation grants, Keel said the school district hasn’t begun researching the prospect. Instead, the school has looked into COVID-19 relief funding through the Office of Public Instruction and infrastructure grants through the Department of Commerce.“A lot of our progress in regards to that has been placed on hold because we are short-staffed,” Keel said, adding the school is down a district clerk and business manager. “… We are, like everyone else around here, looking for employees.”Gilmore submitted the application for designation with the State Historic Preservation Office late last week. Processing time varies and she doesn’t anticipate seeing a response for a couple weeks. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Gallatin Gateway Gallatin Gateway School State Historic Preservation Office Lesley Gilmore Gallatin Gateway School Board Institutes Politics Company Economics Historic Preservation Office Board Member School Board Grant Building Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Montana State University 'More than a fitness center': Montana State University breaks ground on Student Wellness Center 6 hrs ago Coronavirus National Guard to assist at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital 7 hrs ago County Gallatin County growth plan adopted 7 hrs ago Medicine Postcard from an overrun ICU: 'The problem is we are running out of hallways' 9 hrs ago Crime and Courts Police department convenes internal board to review use of force in downtown Bozeman arrest Sep 20, 2021 News Death Café in Livingston provides a space to talk about mortality Sep 20, 2021 What to read next Montana State University 'More than a fitness center': Montana State University breaks ground on Student Wellness Center Coronavirus National Guard to assist at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital County Gallatin County growth plan adopted Medicine Postcard from an overrun ICU: 'The problem is we are running out of hallways' Crime and Courts Police department convenes internal board to review use of force in downtown Bozeman arrest News Death Café in Livingston provides a space to talk about mortality Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Montanans deserve to have their rivers protected Posted: 46 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Support our health care workers, wear a mask Posted: 46 minutes ago. Guest column: Budget bill the best shot to address climate change Posted: 46 minutes ago. 'More than a fitness center': Montana State University breaks ground on Student Wellness Center Posted: 6:15 p.m. Gallatin County growth plan adopted Posted: 5:30 p.m.