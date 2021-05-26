Willson School File

The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices are held at Willson School, photographed on Feb. 9.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Superintendent’s office has outlined a public process to appoint a new member for the Bozeman School Board.

Under state law, the county superintendent of schools must appoint a board member when a vacancy has lasted for more than 60 days. Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools Matthew Henry released a process to fill the board seat this week.

The board’s vacancy was created when Andy Willett moved out of the district in August 2020 but didn’t realize he was no longer qualified to serve as a board member until late-April.

Initially, the school board thought it would be able to appoint a new board member, like it has in previous vacancies.

Since the seat is considered vacant as soon as the trustee moves out of the district, and the school board did not appoint another member within 60 days, Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools Matthew Henry will appoint a board member.

Candidates for the position must complete an application, which can be obtained from Henry’s office. They are also asked to submit a letter stating the reasons they want to serve on the school board.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 8.

Henry then plans to select candidates to interview at a public meeting on June 11, along with a focus group of individuals from the Bozeman School District and other Bozeman community members.

“The public may also attend in person or remotely and are invited to provide input to the superintendent by email,” according to a news release.

Henry’s office estimates that candidates selected for interviews will be contacted by June 10, with the hopes of having a new board member selected before Bozeman’s next meeting on June 14.

Applications will also be considered public records and can be examined at the county superintendent’s office after the submission window has closed.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

