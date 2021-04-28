In a surprise move, the Gallatin County Republicans endorsed three Bozeman School Board candidates, breaking a tradition of neither party endorsing candidates in nonpartisan elections.
The Gallatin County Republicans showed their public support for challengers Anna Shchemelinin, Cheryl Tusken and Lisa Weaver on April 23, in both a
Facebook post and a page on their website.
The political group’s
endorsement calls the trio “great candidates” and includes first-person pitches from Shchemelinin, Tusken and Weaver on why they’re running. There is no mention of the other five candidates in the school board race.
In a statement to the Chronicle, the Gallatin County Republicans Chair Kyndall Hinkle said the group values transparency in elections and believes the public deserves to know the positions and values of each candidate running for local office.
“It is our utmost priority to educate voters on candidates that align with values of parental rights, freedom of thought, quality education and empowering students,” she said.
Hinkle said Shchemelinin, Tusken and Weaver “espouse these positions. We will continue to vet the candidates.”
Shchemelinin said she is not a member of the Republican party but did support its vision of education and limited government. She said while she has a friendly relationship with several people in the Gallatin County Republicans, she didn’t have formal connections with the group and there was no monetary interest associated with the endorsement.
Anna Shchemelinin, a 2021 candidate for Bozeman School Board
Courtesy of Anna Shchemelinin
“I believe that Bozeman School Board should be nonpartisan,” she said. “… The reality is that there is nothing nonpartisan. I don’t like it but this is how it works now.”
Shchemelinin, who grew up in the USSR, said she left California because it was becoming like the Soviet Union and Montana was headed in the same direction.
The
River Church, a church founded in part by Weaver, also publicly endorsed both Weaver and Tusken on its social media platforms. Organizations with 501©(3) tax designation are federally restricted from endorsing candidates in public races.
The post has since been removed and the church posted an apology to
its Facebook page on April 23, clarifying that neither Cheryl Tusken for Montana nor Lisa Weaver for BSD7 campaigns were aware of the endorsement.
“The person who made the post was unaware of the IRS restrictions on 501c3 endorsement of specific candidates,” the
statement said. “… River Church believes in the right of every person to decide for themselves how to vote and who to vote for.”
In a statement to the Chronicle, Weaver said she had not personally sought any endorsements because her “desire is to unite the community over common concerns and a unified purpose not divide over agendas.”
Lisa Weaver, a 2021 candidate for Bozeman School Board
Courtesy of Lisa Weaver
She said people have chosen to support her because they know “I will stand up to discrimination against their values and oppose destructive agendas being pushed on their kids.”
Tusken said in an emailed response to the Chronicle that she spoke at a Gallatin County Republican Women’s luncheon and Central Committee meeting, and the group appreciated her stance on issues like increased parent involvement in district decisions, unbiased history and civics education.
“While school board elections are traditionally nonpartisan, decisions made by school board members are often far from nonpartisan,” Tusken said. “... For the last number of years, the Bozeman school board has been making more and more decisions that people who ascribe to the Democratic platform would agree with while Republicans feel unheard and unrepresented in the schools.”
Cheryl Tusken, a 2021 candidate for Bozeman School Board
Courtesy of Cheryl Tusken
Tusken, whose children are homeschooled and enrolled part-time at a private K-12 Christian school,
previously said, “Inaccurate history, from reframing Christopher Columbus as a ‘white male searching for power, land grabs and genocide’ to the founding of the United States for the purposes of securing and maintaining slavery, has permeated our schools.”
Elizabeth Marum, chair of the Gallatin County Democrats for the past four years, said the endorsements were unprecedented.
“By endorsing candidates in a nonpartisan election, they’re telling us that they have a political agenda associated with the school board positions,” she said. “If so, that removes the purpose of electing members that are there to serve the children, the needs of the students and taxpayers.”
The focus of the election should be on electing people who will support the teachers who work with the students and parents who are “sending their children to public schools to get a fine education,” Marum said.
The Gallatin County Democrats haven’t endorsed candidates in previous nonpartisan elections and won’t in this one, Marum said
“I wrote an email to the members last weekend when I saw the endorsement and said we’re not going to do this,” she said. “It’s not our practice.”
With the endorsement of candidates, the Gallatin County Republicans have “put a political edge on it and it should really be about the education of our children,” Marum said.
Billy McWilliams, a previous chair of the Gallatin County Democrats, said people might guess at candidates’ political affiliations but he’s never seen a party’s central committee endorse candidates in a school board election.
“I do wonder about the process,” he said. “Did they interview all the candidates? Especially because these candidates have some pretty far out views and that’s unusual.”
McWilliams said the endorsements have “muddied the waters” and its bad for the political process.
“The biggest thing that concerned me is that the candidates they endorsed have some anti-vaccine, anti-mask, anti-public education views that are not compatible with the Bozeman School District,” McWilliams said.
There are eight candidates running for the school board’s three open positions in the elementary and high school district. Incumbents Douglas Fischer and Gary Lusin are running for reelection. In addition to Shchemelinin, Tusken and Weaver, challengers Lei-Anna Bertelsen, Jennifer Lammers and Anna Makarechian are running.
Chairperson Sandy Wilson’s term also ends this year and she is the only candidate to file for the high school district seat.
Ballots were
mailed April 16 and are due to the Gallatin County Election Office by 8 p.m. on May 4. Ballots can be returned in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
