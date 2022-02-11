Montana State University’s Gallatin College has partnered with a local aerospace company to develop a new program in hopes of meeting workforce needs in the aviation field.
Bridger Aerospace donated $100,000 and training space to jump-start a program in avionics, which involves the aircraft’s electronic systems including communications and navigation.
Classes will start this fall for the two-year program and students interested can apply now. The college is in the process of hiring faculty and developing the program’s courses. It anticipates the first year will have space for up to 18 students.
“Our programs are always going to be stronger when we’re partnering with the private sector. Our curriculum will be more relevant and it’ll be on equipment they’re actually going to use,” said Stephanie Gray, dean of Gallatin College.
Steve Zinda, senior vice president at Bridger Aerospace, said they initially reached out to Gallatin College to “develop an avionics program where we can grow our own technicians in the area.”
Bridger Aerospace, which has contracts with the U.S. Forest Service and state agencies, has seen a lot of growth in recent years. Five years ago, the company had under five airplanes in its fleet. Now it’s rounding out with 20.
In the last few years the company has become a “full service provider for aerial firefighting,” Zinda said.
In that time, the company has grown from 20 to 30 employees to 200 employees. Zinda said there’s been a tenfold growth in their personnel needs.
Nationally, avionics technicians have traditionally been a hard position to fill, according to Zinda. For Bozeman, it’s become even more challenging to attract people to move to the area with the increased cost of living and housing costs.
“It’s a very hard transition decision for folks outside the area to make. That’s why we wanted to partner with Gallatin College to develop a program,” Zinda said.
The company has eight avionics technicians on staff and predicts it will hire more in the coming years as it expands its fleet, with plans already in place this year to add additional aircraft.
After hearing about the workforce demand for avionics from Bridger Aerospace, Gray said they were interested in starting the program but still had reservations around the start up costs and space to hold classes and labs.
Bridger Aerospace offered to provide training space at its facilities and cover $100,000 of the program’s initial costs, including designing the curricula, purchasing lab equipment, and hiring faculty. The company has an existing classroom the program can use and will use parts of a hanger for some of the technical lab work students will learn.
“We want this to be not just a contribution of funds to the program. We want to contribute space and expertise as well,” Zinda said.
It was the first time the college has had an offer like that from a company, according to Gray.
While Gray said she was appreciative of the partnership with the aviation company, it was not a long-term solution for the college’s space challenges.
“We really appreciate Bridger Aerospace letting us run lab spaces in their facility site. We would rather have a facility that is larger to accommodate these programs we’d like to be starting. Right now, that’s not a possibility,” she said.
Both Zinda and Gray were excited to offer new courses to people in Gallatin Valley who are either looking to make a career change or are seeking a new career just out of high school.
Gray said while it’s likely some of the program’s graduates would stay local and get jobs, avionics technicians are needed throughout the country.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected 8% job growth for avionic technicians through 2030, according to the college’s program submission to the Board of Regents. The 2020 median salary nationally is $66,680.
In Montana, entry-level salary ranges from $37,440 to $56,160, and with a few years of experience techs could have an annual salary of $58,240 to $70,720, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
“This is another great example of Gallatin College working to meet workforce demand and a great opportunity for career changers and people looking to do something of value in their community,” Gray said.