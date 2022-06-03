Members of Gallatin High School’s first graduating class threw their blue mortarboard caps into the air on Saturday afternoon at the school’s first full-scale commencement ceremony.
Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse was packed with proud families and friends, who cheered the graduates on as they took turns accepting their diplomas.
Casey Bertram, superintendent of the Bozeman Public School District, told the crowd that the graduates are the epitome of Gallatin grit, and they’ve shown resilience over the past four years that is nothing less than heroic.
The approximately 250 students — now graduates — experienced their freshman year at Bozeman High School, and then they went through emergency remote learning during the spring of their sophomore year.
The graduates were the class that opened Gallatin High School and “experienced the varied instructional models of the 21-22 year in a new school building and new school culture” during their junior year, Bertram said.
“They now sit here before us as graduating seniors who are ready to tackle whatever life throws their way. They are impressive. They are prepared. They are resilient,” he said. “It brings me great hope to look at these graduates and firmly believe our community, our nation and our world is in incredible hands.”
Commencement speaker and graduate Casey Garrigan advised the class of 2022 to savor the moment and think about all that it took to get to it. There is a lot to worry about in the world, but doing that can cause us to lose sight of the beautiful aspects of the present, he said.
“I believe our life is a lot like this hourglass. There is a start, and there is an end, each day a grain of sand,” Garrigan said. “There is no way we can stop or change the rate at which the grains fall. However, there is one thing we can control, and that’s how we spend the moments in between.”
Sienna Mills, another commencement speaker and Gallatin High graduate, said measuring success is different for everyone, and it’s not a linear metric, but she chooses to measure her success in little ways.
“I chose to stop measuring my success by my GPA or my test grades. Those things do not describe the kind of person you are,” Mills said. “Overall, high school has not been easy. The struggles are endless. I’ve had a very tough time and struggled through many difficulties to make it here, but I did it.”
A few hours earlier in the day, the Bozeman High School graduating class of 2022 threw their red and black caps into the air at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Just under 300 graduates entered the arena at the school’s 122nd commencement ceremony.
Bertram told the Bozeman High School graduates that he stands in awe of this year’s graduating class, and he hopes their educational journey has equipped them for endless opportunities.
“These students experienced a somewhat normal freshmen year during the 2018-19 school year. What followed was three years very much impacted by a global pandemic,” he said. “But here you are — resilient beyond measure, successful and ready to take on whatever life throws at you.”
Faculty speaker Connor Hausauer said the graduates have taught the world the value of hard work, which set an example for the classes to come and re-inspired the generations that preceded them. They’ve also taught the town what true community and family looks like.
“Many of us teachers were worried what would happen when half of your friends transferred to some other school. I think their colors are blue and black,” Hausauer said. “We wondered what our Bozeman High School community would look like. The community did change, but for the better.”
Commencement speaker and Bozeman High graduate Reece Harris told his peers that not everyone is born great, and not everyone has greatness bestowed upon them, but the opportunity to achieve greatness is possible for every single person.
“You do not have to be popular to achieve greatness, and whether that greatness is recognized by the world, or just a few, greatness comes from being there for your friends and others,” he said.
“Our time remembered at this high school as a senior class will not be remembered by grades and popularity. It will be remembered by the relationships we made along the way and the kind of person you were to others, as well as to yourselves,” Harris said.