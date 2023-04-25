As the Monforton School District in Four Corners seeks a $14 million bond to build out its elementary and middle school site, the decision on how to vote is pitting neighbor against neighbor.
The district plans to build a new elementary building, make security upgrades and play area improvements and address traffic and parking concerns.
Monforton serves 690 students. With the growth in the Four Corners area, Superintendent Darren Strauch only expects that number to rise.
“We know that this is not the best long-term solution, but we’re hoping it will buy us 15 to 20 years,” Strauch said.
If the bond passes, the new school capacity of 1,100 would put Monforton at capacity in 15 years.
Bond opponents are saying the district has not been transparent in its search for land for a future school site and should keep looking before asking for taxpayer money for a project that does not plan for what happens when the schools outgrow the parcel. Instead, they want the district to buy land that can hold a future school site that allows for population growth.
Strauch said officials have been talking about buying land for about 5 years. The parcels they’ve looked at cost $4 million to $5 million with utility work.
The district has a bond capacity of $18 million, which might not stretch to buying land and building a school. Landowners, Strauch said, have a tough time swallowing that they won’t see their money right away.
If the district were to buy only the land, Strauch said it would be a tough sell to voters who want something tangible for their money.
“You can’t just float something out there and say, ‘Let us have that money in the bank while we pursue the process over the next months or years,’” Strauch said.
Strauch said the district did not tell the public it was searching for land, but it did use a real estate agent and approach individual landowners about getting a parcel.
Concerns
Around 20 people have gotten together to encourage others to vote “no” on the Monforton bond.
Four Corners resident Gary Griffith said the district hasn’t looked hard enough for land. Griffith, a retired longtime Monforton School Board trustee and Bozeman School District facility director, said the expansion plan isn’t what’s best for the district and for Four Corners.
His biggest fear is that this plan will lead to overcrowding and a solution that’s worse than if the district only bought land, he said.
Griffith believes the Monforton site is too small to meet industry standards for how much land a school should sit on. Strauch contends that there are schools in Bozeman that don’t meet those standards, either.
Opportunities for students decrease when they’re crowded on a site, Griffith said, especially middle school students.
Another concern from the public has been traffic around the schools. Although Strauch said the site improvements would ease traffic issues, Griffith said more pavement equals less space for the buildings. He said even the improvements will not keep up with future growth.
“It’ll be a circus,” he said.
Strauch said no traffic study of the site has been done.
Michael Nelson, who sat on the planning committee for the last Monforton expansion, agreed with Griffith. He said administration is trying to build on a site that was not laid out for further expansion, and he’s concerned about overcrowding and student safety.
Specifically, Nelson worries about putting a road through campus between two elementary schools. He said people like him who live near the school haven’t been able to get out of their driveways during school pickup and drop-off, and the district’s plan will only make it worse.
Nelson said the plan is a waste of its finances because it was laid out with no endgame in mind.
“There is nothing about this that makes sense,” Nelson said.
Support
Heidi Fox has one child in the Monforton district. She attends school board meetings and is part of Monforton’s parents’ group.
Fox said finding land has been tough for the district because developers come in and place higher bids.
“Unfortunately, they’re sort of stuck with the land that they have,” she said. “They don’t really have a lot of choices. I don’t know if there is a perfect solution, but right now it’s the best solution with the resources they have.”
If the levy doesn’t pass, Fox is concerned that portable classrooms will be an unsanitary eyesore.
Fox said she understands people’s concerns about taxes going up, but she hopes the bond will pass.
“I just wish that people would kind of look at the bigger picture,” she said.
Beth Burns, a parent of two children in Monforton, said in an email that not passing the bond will have immediate consequences on students and faculty who are already feeling the crowding of a near-capacity school.
She said the most vocal opposition to the bond have property near one of the proposed sites of the new school.
Burns said the opponents’ arguments make her question their motives, and she believes they simply don’t want the noise and traffic of a school near their homes.
“They claim to want a ‘better plan’ for growth but haven’t offered any suggestions to what that plan should (be) other than to continue to wait and hope that affordable, suitable property will become available for the district to purchase,” Burns said.
