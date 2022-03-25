Four candidates are vying for two open Bozeman School Board seats in the May 3 election.
Terms for Trustees Tanya Reinhardt and Lisa Weaver expire this year, with both deciding to run again. Two challengers — Lauren Dee and Amber Jupka — filed to run.
The election will be May 3, with school board members elected for three-year terms.
The school elections will be conducted with mail-in ballots and an in-person voting option at the Gallatin County Courthouse. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed out by the County Election Office on April 15 and are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
People can register to vote or change their address with the Gallatin County Elections Office until noon the day before the election. They have until April 4 to register by mail or email, afterwards they must come to the elections office.
Although Weaver was appointed in 2021 by the Gallatin County Superintendent to fill a vacancy when a school board member moved out of the district, the appointment was through May 2022.
Various organizations are hosting events with the school board candidates in the next month.
The Bozeman Chamber of Commerce plans to hold an election information event on April 13 at 11:30 a.m. In addition to an annual school district report, the school board candidates will be introduced and district administrators will review the levy election questions.
The League of Women Voters of Bozeman and the Bozeman Public Library will host a candidate forum on April 18 at 6:30 p.m. People can submit questions in advance via email to bboyson@bozeman.net or live during the event, which will be held in the library’s community meeting room.
“The non-partisan forum is meant to be information and educational leading into the upcoming school elections, May 3,” President of the Bozeman League of Women Voters Rosanne Nash stated in a press release. “Each forum will feature candidates for the school district, which everyone in Gallatin County is affected by.”
Voters will also see school levies on the ballot. The high school district ballot will include a permanent general fund levy, technology levy and a building reserve fund levy.
The elementary district won’t see a general fund levy since the district is at its maximum allowable amount without voter approval following the enrollment decreases during the pandemic.
The school district has a series of meetings scheduled to discuss the levies and answer question around the upcoming election with different organizations in Bozeman, including district staff, Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, realtor associations and rural school districts around Bozeman.