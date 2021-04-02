A former president of Ireland is scheduled to speak next week about climate justice during a virtual event hosted by Montana State University.
Mary Robinson, Ireland’s first female president from 1990 to 1997, will discuss leadership, education and advocacy for the poor and disempowered, according to the university.
Robinson’s talk is at 11 a.m. on April 8, followed by an audience Q&A hosted by MSU’s President Waded Cruzado. The event will be free to all MSU students and open to the public on a pay-what-you-can basis. Tickets are available online at http://tinyurl.com/ClimateJusticeMSU.
In addition to serving as Ireland’s president, Robinson also served as a special envoy on climate justice for the secretary general of the United Nations and U.N. high commissioner for human rights from 1997 to 2002.
The event is hosted by the MSU Leadership Institute, which brings speakers and organizes workshops to provide leadership opportunities to MSU students.
“Robinson will frame climate change in highly solvable terms and leave attendees with actions to change the course of the planet’s future,” said Carmen McSpadden, director of the MSU Leadership Institute in a news release.
Robinson co-founded the Council of Women World Leaders, a network of current and former women prime ministers and presidents established in 1996. The Council has 82 members and is one of the first organizations dedicated to women leaders in government, according to the organization.
In the book’s prologue, she writes, “For more than a decade, I had met those suffering the worst effects of climate change: drought-stricken farmers in Uganda, a president struggling to save his sinking South Pacific island nation, Honduran women pleading for water. They come from communities that are the least responsible for the pollution warming our planet, yet are the most affected.”
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.