In a land before time, Dolly got a respiratory infection and, similar to many of us, likely experienced a cough, trouble breathing and a fever.
Roughly 150 million years later, Dolly, the nickname for a long-necked dinosaur’s fossilized remains recovered from southwest Montana, holds the first evidence of a respiratory infection in a dinosaur, according to researchers.
“You can hold that 150 million year old fossil of Dolly, and you literally know the exact symptoms that dinosaur felt. You’ve likely felt just as crummy as Dolly felt when she was sick,” said Cary Woodruff, director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Malta.
Woodruff was previously a research associate with the Museum of the Rockies and is the lead author of the paper about the findings published in the journal Scientific Reports.
The remains of Dolly were first collected in the 1990s near Livingston, but it wasn’t until Woodruff was inspecting and cataloging individual bones in 2018 that he noticed abnormal bony protrusions on three of the dinosaur’s vertebrae.
“As soon as I looked at these bones in Dolly, I noticed these weird bony outputs. I’ve never seen anything like that,” Woodruff said.
While he had initial thoughts on what caused the protrusions, Woodruff posted a photo on social media to see what others thought. The group consensus was that it looked to be from a respiratory infection.
From that initial call-out, Woodruff and a team of veterinarians, paleontologists and medical anatomists began researching the abnormalities.
The paper’s researchers theorized that the bony abnormalities formed from a respiratory infection, which spread to the dinosaur’s vertebrae via air sacs.
Through the process of differential diagnosis, the researchers suggest the respiratory infection was likely caused by an initial fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common illness that still affects birds and reptiles today.
The discovery sheds new light on the evolutionary connections between dinosaurs like Dolly and birds of today, or what Woodruff called “living dinosaurs.”
Birds use an “elaborate air sac system” which incorporates its skeleton system into respiration, he said. The discovery of the bone protrusion shows dinosaurs likely used a similar system of breathing.
“It really helps us understand that these dinosaurs were breathing like birds,” Woodruff said. “It’s likely the only way that infectious agent could get up into those bones was via that lung tissue, that respiratory tissue. The only way it can make its way up there was if dinosaurs were breathing like birds.”
It’s often easier for people to make the link from dinosaurs like a pterodactyl to today’s birds, but the new discovery shows there are important evolutionary connections to long-necked dinosaurs, too.
“The big long-neck dinosaurs don’t look like a bird but this really helps emphasize the evolutionary connection,” Woodruff said.
The infection also gave researchers a rare window into what likely caused the dinosaur’s death. Odds are high that if Dolly had the respiratory infection she died from it, since it kills birds today when it’s left untreated.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time we have no idea what killed the individual dinosaur,” Woodruff said.
The discovery and research would not have been possible without the Museum of the Rockies, which had the bone in its collection and loaned it out for Woodruff to conduct a CT scan at Malta’s hospital, he said.
In light of the pandemic, Woodruff said the findings are also a look into the evolutionary history of diseases. It can be important “to understand how far back these diseases have been with life” to understand the respiratory diseases that are affecting people and animals to this day, he said.
“This wasn’t just something that was in modern times,” he said. “… It all comes down to history and to understand what we’re dealing with in the present, the past helps us understand that so much better.”