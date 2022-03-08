A group of fine art supporters including teachers, students, parents and professional artists expressed concern during Monday’s school board meeting over a proposed restructuring in Bozeman School District that they say could endanger the fine arts program.
The proposal would combine three new assistant principal positions at the elementary level with a series of district-wide administrative jobs, including its fine arts coordinator.
In a presentation to the school board on Monday, Superintendent Casey Bertram outlined how the changes were intended to support the district’s goal to close historic and current achievement gaps by providing additional support to elementary school teachers and principals.
The proposal would focus administrative support at the building level instead of central office, create a pipeline of leadership in the district and better support the elementary buildings, Bertram said.
The restructuring would add three full-time assistant principals at Emily Dickinson, Hyalite and Whittier elementary schools. The district said those schools were chosen due to a needs assessment that focused on student achievement, socioeconomic status, English learner population, special education needs and school size.
To offset the cost of adding those three positions, the district would eliminate existing behavioral support specialist positions at each of those schools and task them with overseeing either fine arts, English learners or gifted education programs for the district.
During the meeting, around 30 people raised concerns about the impact of eliminating a full-time fine arts director in the school district.
Speakers during public comment included former fine arts directors with the Bozeman School District, current and former students, current fine arts teachers, representatives from Bozeman arts groups like the symphony, ballet, theater and opera, and students and staff from Montana State University.
People who spoke raised concerns around one person holding both assistant principal and district coordinator positions and disruptions to the continuity of fine arts education between elementary, middle and high schools. They also spoke of impacts to students taking fine arts classes and the potential long-term decline of fine arts in the schools.
One music student said he was concerned eliminating the full-time position might place an additional burden on music teachers.
“I see how hard they work for us. It’s so admirable how much dedication they put into their job,” he said. “I would hate to see them unnecessarily burdened by this policy.”
Michael Certalic, the Bozeman High orchestra director, said he spoke on behalf of his high school fine arts colleagues.
“It’s untenable. The duties that will fall by the wayside will fall on our shoulders,” Certalic said. “We’re already doing more teacher administration than we have before.”
A music teacher from Whittier Elementary, one of the proposed schools for the assistant principal position, said the school needs help and an assistant principal “will be kept busy 100% of the time.”
“It is not a job that can be coupled with (one) as large as a fine arts director,” she said. “I am here to tell you that Whittier needs a better plan.”
During board discussion, trustees reflected on their own or their children’s experiences with fine arts programs. Many of them said they supported Bertram’s leadership and trusted his judgment but had concerns over the impacts on the fine arts program.
“I think there’s a solution. You can find a solution for anything but I don’t think this is the solution,” Trustee Lisa Weaver said of the proposed reconfiguration.
In an interview Tuesday, Bertram said the proposed changes were purposely scheduled as a discussion item so he could hear from trustees and the public. He said his executive team began brainstorming different possible scenarios Tuesday morning.
“We support the positivity and the engagement of our community,” Bertram said. ”What permeated all of those letters and all of that public comment was engagement in our schools, caring about the future of all students, and caring about closing achievement gaps but disagreement about how we would go about doing that.”
Bertram said he plans to get input from people who could be impacted by a restructuring before bringing anything before the board again. He anticipates a new proposal could be in place before the end of the school year.
“I think we’ll have a solution in place this spring that we can launch in the fall,” Bertram said, adding that he didn’t want to foreshadow what that might look like without first having input from other groups.