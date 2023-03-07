At a Monday evening school board meeting, the Bozeman School District finalized the numbers for its mill levy request. The district decided to ask for a levy based on a $4.1 million budget shortfall as a result of declining enrollment numbers and other factors.
BSD has two plans for the future, one if the levy passes — Plan A — and a Plan B if it doesn’t. Without the levy, the cuts will be deeper.
According to BSD Superintendent Casey Bertram, Plan B will result district-wide in a reduction in Bozeman Charter School staffing, the loss of one full-time employee in the gifted program, and the reduction of the fine arts administrative assistant position. Plan B also requires a reduction of three to four additional certified teachers over and above the teacher reductions in Plan A.
Teaching positions will still be eliminated via Plan A, but more of the reductions will happen via natural attrition.
At both the elementary and high school levels, Bertram said, Plan B gives the district much less flexibility to allow staffing reductions to occur via attrition over the next year or two.
Part of the levy money will go to the general fund, while part will go into the Building Reserve Safety Fund. The Building Reserve Safety Fund goes toward items such as School Resource Officers, school building safety and active shooter training.
Paying for those things out of the levy frees up general fund dollars to put toward areas where money is running short.
For the elementary school levy, the district is asking for 4 mills, or $990,000, in Building Reserve Safety funding. For the high school levy, officials are asking for $380,000 for the general fund and $595,000 in Building Reserve Safety funding.
The total mills for the high school levy are 3.28, and all the dollar amounts above are approximate.
For the two levies, the district is asking for a total of $1.9 million, or $9.83 for each $100,000 of taxable home value. According to the Gallatin Association of Realtors, the median home value in Bozeman is $799,000. A homeowner with a home of that value would pay $78 per year extra in taxes.
The public will vote on the levy on May 2.
