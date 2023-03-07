School board
Dan Mills, left, and Erica Schnee explain to the Bozeman School District board the proposed high school schedule change on Monday, March 6, 2023.

 Traci Rosenbaum/Chronicle

At a Monday evening school board meeting, the Bozeman School District finalized the numbers for its mill levy request. The district decided to ask for a levy based on a $4.1 million budget shortfall as a result of declining enrollment numbers and other factors.

BSD has two plans for the future, one if the levy passes — Plan A — and a Plan B if it doesn’t. Without the levy, the cuts will be deeper.

According to BSD Superintendent Casey Bertram, Plan B will result district-wide in a reduction in Bozeman Charter School staffing, the loss of one full-time employee in the gifted program, and the reduction of the fine arts administrative assistant position. Plan B also requires a reduction of three to four additional certified teachers over and above the teacher reductions in Plan A.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

