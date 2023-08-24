Let the news come to you

This summer, several community organizations in and around Gallatin County gave out tens of thousands of free summer meals to children and their families.

Olivia Smart, the child nutrition program coordinator for the Human Resource Development Council, said the HRDC gave out almost 22,000 free lunches to families in June and July.

“We have experienced a considerable increase in numbers when compared to last year,” Smart said in an email. “This can be related to an increased need in Bozeman, as our population sees an influx of migration to Montana and a reflection of the cost of food. During the summer months, a family can expect at least a $300 increase per child per summer month. If a family has three kids, that’s an additional $2,700 of food costs from June to August. “


Patrick Bouman

