This summer, several community organizations in and around Gallatin County gave out tens of thousands of free summer meals to children and their families.
Olivia Smart, the child nutrition program coordinator for the Human Resource Development Council, said the HRDC gave out almost 22,000 free lunches to families in June and July.
“We have experienced a considerable increase in numbers when compared to last year,” Smart said in an email. “This can be related to an increased need in Bozeman, as our population sees an influx of migration to Montana and a reflection of the cost of food. During the summer months, a family can expect at least a $300 increase per child per summer month. If a family has three kids, that’s an additional $2,700 of food costs from June to August. “
Aug. 25 is the last day for the HRDC’s Bozeman sites, Smart said. Bozeman sites include Beall Park, Hyalite Elementary, Bozeman Public Library, Walton Homestead Park, Montana State University Family and Graduate Housing, Story Mill Park and the Gallatin Valley Foodbank.
Smart said an important thing for families to know is that if more people sign up for summer meal programs, community organizations like the HRDC can get qualified to serve food at more sites. Families can register online or with their school district, she said, and have to reapply each year to keep benefits.
Many organizations like the HRDC partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which offers funds through its Summer Food Service Program. Combined with the Montana Office of Public Instruction and USDA funds, Belgrade District Schools has also offered free meals this summer.
Leslie Atkinson, the district’s public information officer, said Belgrade Schools gave out 11,000 breakfasts and lunches in June and July. The Belgrade program ended Aug. 18.
The meals were given out “grab and go” style, Atkinson said, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid close contact. Families could come anytime during pickup hours and grab breakfasts and lunches for their kids in one trip. Atkinson said the easy pickup option stayed around this year because of its convenience for families.
“As a parent and community member, I see a lot of people using it,” Atkinson said. “In the summer, when there aren’t lunches or breakfast at school, there’s a need for it.”
Atkinson said the meals given out at Belgrade Middle School followed USDA nutrition guidelines. Breakfasts included things like yogurt, cereal, milk and fruit. Lunches had fruit, vegetables, milk and entrees like pizza, burgers or other things with protein.
Belgrade’s food service staff could also account for diets or allergies, Atkinson said, which was made easier if families registered ahead of time.
Outside of Gallatin County, other areas have also had free meal programs this summer. Executive Director of the Livingston Food Resource Center George Peirce said the program gave out 2,285 free lunches at three sites.
The center’s meal program does not use USDA funds, Peirce said, instead paying for the meals through donor funds and grants. The LFRC partners with Livingston Public Schools to make the food, Peirce said. The school district distributed free meals at seven other sites, he said.
