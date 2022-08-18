The money will allow the center to open its final classroom, increase its enrollment, expand hours of operation and open for one day per weekend. It estimates it can add 24 spots for children aged 0 to 2 years old and 16 spots for children aged 3 to 5 years old.
“This grant allows us to do something that was in our strategic plan in the next two or three years,” said Family Promise Executive Director Christel Chvilicek. “We can implement it in January.”
Family Promise started planning its child care center around five years ago, and since then the issue of affordable available care has only gotten worse. One out of every three children under the age of 5 in the valley doesn’t have access to child care, Chvilicek said.
With the grant, the child care center will be able to extend its hours beyond the typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and remain open for one weekend day. Chvilicek estimates it can open as early as 6 a.m. and close around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.
“It allows for the non-traditional working hours. There are a lot of people who work past 5 p.m. and don’t work that Monday through Friday shift,” Chvilicek said. “It’s allowing them to work and build our economy.
The nonprofit plans to hire 12 different positions, including teachers, teacher assistants, a nutrition aid and a family support worker. It will also be able to offer a higher wage for its teachers, starting at $19-$20 per hour and provide incentives and $500 bonuses for those who work during the extended hours.
A large portion of the children enrolled are on some form of scholarship, with around 20% receiving the Best Beginnings state scholarship and 32% receiving Family Promise’s child care scholarship.
“We wanted to make it affordable to those who need the assistance,” Chvilicek said.
While the extended hours and most of the new hires won’t start until January, Rising Stars will be offering more scholarships starting next month.
“We’ve been having to limit what scholarships we can provide because we didn’t have the resources,” Chvilicek said. “This will allow us to say yes (to families) more often.”
Chvilicek said Rising Stars is designed to be an early learning center for families across all backgrounds.
“What I love right now is that we have full-pay families, parents who are doctors and school directors, to families experiencing homelessness to families working two jobs and struggling to live in this community,” she said. “It’s an equal opportunity to a great start.”
