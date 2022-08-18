Family Promise's Rising Stars Child Care Center
New toys and equipment are set up in the fenced playground at Rising Stars, Family Promise's new child care and early learning center, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, off Tschache Lane.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley received just shy of $1 million to expand its early child care learning center, as access to affordable care continues to be a challenge.

The nonprofit was awarded $989,734 in a recent round of grants aimed at increasing child care capacity throughout the state.

Thirty-one grants totaling $18 million in federal aid were dispersed by Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Department of Public Health and Human Services after recommendations from the state’s ARPA Health Advisory Commission.

Liz Weber

