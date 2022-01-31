A new early learning center opened in Bozeman on Monday.
Family Promise of Gallatin Valley opened Rising Stars Early Learning Center with the intention of meeting a key need in the valley for younger child care at a price point for all income levels, according to the nonprofit.
“Our hope and goal is to provide safe, high quality and affordable educational opportunities for families in the Gallatin Valley regardless of income,” said Robin Mayer, development director for Family Promise of Gallatin Valley.
The center welcomed 20 children ranging in ages from 6 months to 5 years on Monday. At capacity, the center will have space for up to 96 children in ages ranging from 4 weeks to 5 years.
The center has 10 teachers and two directors.
Half of the learning center’s student slots will go toward lower income families at a reduced cost, a key commitment in opening the learning center, according to Mayer.
Last year, the organization found single mothers led 70% of the families involved in its shelter program.
“After paying for housing, there is little left for child care, food and other essential expenses. As a nonprofit dedicated to empowering families, there is no denying the immense, immediate and lasting benefits of early childhood care,” Mayer said.
Mayer said the nonprofit believed affordable and high quality child care was essential to the nonprofit’s commitment to alleviate family homelessness.
Full-cost monthly tuition ranges from $1,050 to $1,250. Parents and guardians interested in applying can do so at Family Promise’s website.
Family Promise’s dream of creating an affordable early learning center started in 2016 but it wasn’t until they were approached by a developer in 2019 that it started to become a reality, Mayer said.
The center, at 1603 Tschache Lane, takes up the bottom floor of the newly constructed building. On the top floor is an observation deck for Montana State University teaching students to fulfill course hours, and a year-round Day Center for families experiencing homelessness, Mayer said.
The Day Center will open on March 1.
In addition to the learning center, Family Promise runs an emergency shelter, homelessness prevention programs, transitional housing, case management, financial education and Wheels to Work.
The nonprofit has seen need drastically increase in the last few years. Between 2019 and 2021, the number of people using Family Promise’s programs increased by 685%, Mayer said.
To support the increased need in the area, Family Promise has three additional transitional housing unites, three static shelter locations and the staff have increased from four full-time employees to 26, including the day care’s new staff.
Family Promise’s building cost about $5.4 million. The organization is hoping to fundraise an additional $800,000 that it took a gap loan out for. It also wants to raise $250,000 in scholarship funds for families in need, Mayer said.
“The families served by Family Promise should never have to choose between paying their rent or providing high quality accredited learning opportunities to their children,” said Family Promise Executive Director Christel Chvilicek in a news release.