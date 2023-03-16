Let the news come to you

The memory of a Montana State University graduate who died last June will live on through a memorial scholarship and fund to support women in MSU’s engineering program.

The family of Kathy Bryan has donated $110,000, half of which will support the Kathy Bitner Bryan Memorial Scholarship. The other half will create a fund for MSU’s Women in Engineering program supporting professional development and recruitment.

Bryan was killed by a stray bullet while commuting to her home in Arlington, Texas, according to a press release from MSU.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

