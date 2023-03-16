The memory of a Montana State University graduate who died last June will live on through a memorial scholarship and fund to support women in MSU’s engineering program.
The family of Kathy Bryan has donated $110,000, half of which will support the Kathy Bitner Bryan Memorial Scholarship. The other half will create a fund for MSU’s Women in Engineering program supporting professional development and recruitment.
Bryan was killed by a stray bullet while commuting to her home in Arlington, Texas, according to a press release from MSU.
Hailing from Hardin and attending MSU on a scholarship, Bryan went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1979.
Bryan continued her 43-year career, working with several major chemical companies. She was also a mother and grandmother who loved to travel internationally.
“It’s really humbling and inspiring to see something positive come out of such a tragic and dark moment,” said Christine Foreman, associate dean for student success in MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering said in the MSU release. “We’re incredibly thankful for this gift and are committed to seeing that it makes a lasting impact in the lives of engineering students like Kathy once was.”
Foreman added that other MSU graduates from the same era share Bryan’s story of coming from a small town, taking on a challenging major, entering a career and becoming a mentor to others as part of MSU’s Women in Engineering program.
“This gift is a reminder of how much impact just one person can have on so many others,” Foreman said.
Nationally, women are still underrepresented in the engineering field, and the donation continues the process of empowering women to pursue the field. Over two decades, the engineering college has increased the percentage of female students from 12% to nearly 20%, according to MSU.
“She was an incredible engineer and an incredible person,” said Chuck Bryan, Kathy’s husband, in the release. “At the funeral ceremony, a number of engineers she had worked with, particularly young women, spoke so glowingly of how important she was to them and their careers.
“The vision with this donation is to honor her by helping to support and mentor young professional women as they find their way into their careers. Her spirit and her example will live on with that,” he said.
Bryan’s husband went on to say that the world needs more strong women in engineering, and Bryan will continue serve as an example to those women.
“This generous donation provides an enduring way to keep Kathy’s memory alive by supporting the education of future scholars whose life’s work will forever be associated with her,” said Traci Weller, senior director of estate, trust and gift planning at the MSU Alumni Foundation, in the release. “It’s a tremendous tribute and legacy.”
