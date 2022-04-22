‘Every child deserves to learn how to read’: Inside Bozeman School District’s revamped literacy programs

Sitting on an alphabet rug in a circle, the group of preschool students trace the arc of an imaginary diver with their right hand, until it lands in their left. Throughout their diver’s journey, they sound out the word “hot”, until they reach the end, where a chorus of children make the T sound around the rug.
For the next word – sun – the students start sounding out the word at the top of their diver’s arc until it lands in their left hand with the soft thud of the n sound.
Megan Roth, an early literacy teacher with Bozeman School District, leads the group of children at the Hawk’s Nest daycare through that exercise and others designed to introduce students to the phonics, or the sounds, of reading.
It’s part of a new early literacy effort the school district started rolling out this school year. In conjunction with a shift in how elementary teachers teach reading, it’s part of a concerted push to ensure all students read at their grade level.
“We were digging deeply into our data annually and finding that we were continuing to make gains in mathematics but had some flat data on the reading side,” Superintendent Casey Bertram said.
While its standardized test scores are often some of the highest in the state, Bozeman Schools has around 30% to 40% of its fourth graders reading below proficiency level.
“That’s leaving a bunch of students behind,” Bertram said. “We also know that beyond third grade, if you don’t have those literacy skills solidified, the path forward is really hard.”
With additional state funding in 2019 focused on dyslexia, awareness within the schools of its achievement gap, and the help of a consultant — Danielle Thompson — the district administrators put together a plan to improve reading skills of children before they enter elementary school and ensure students were reading at grade level by the third grade.
Two of the district’s recent long-range goals have aligned with improving early literacy and reading. By 2025, the district wants 85% of children entering kindergarten to have literacy skills, and 90% of third graders to be demonstrating grade-level reading skills.
The district’s new teaching approach relies on the science of reading, which refers to a body of research generated over 50 years that pulls from education, neurology, psychology and other fields to show the best way to systematically teach reading by linking sounds of speech to written letters.
“The ‘aha’ we had was the statement that everything you need to read a word is in the word itself,” Bertram said. “It launched a big change initiative.”
Following a few years of professional development with teachers, the district rolled out a new science of reading backed K-2 grade reading curriculum — SuperKids — this year. An upper elementary school reading curriculum is expected to be approved later this summer.
Prior to the science of reading approach, the district was using balanced literacy and whole language approaches, which often deemphasize learning phonics and decoding words by their sounds.
“We threw all these strategies at them and failed to realize that most students, 50%-60% of students, need systematic phonics instruction. And we weren’t doing the systematic, consistent phonics instruction across the district,” Bertram said.
Through this approach, Bertram said, they had students who were word guessers, others who relied on using pictures and some who tried to piece together a word using context clues. While the broader approach worked for some students, the majority, or roughly 65%, of students need systematic and structured instruction.
The science of reading, Bertram said, helps all students.
Pizza and phonics
One of the first steps the district has taken is to help young children have early literacy skills before entering school.
In partnership with the Bozeman Schools Foundation, the district launched reading nights, complete with pizza, at its elementary schools in the fall of 2021. Earlier this month, it wrapped up its second round of five events, including one in Spanish.
Around 100 families participated in the second round this spring, growth from the 30 families involved in the first round, according to Roth, the district’s early literacy teacher.
“If kids come to us in kindergarten and they’re struggling, we’re really behind the eight ball to catch up. That’s my piece of it, is to get them in the door ready,” Roth said.
For parents who’ve attended the early literacy reading nights hosted by the district, it’s both a chance to learn new skills to teach their children and an introduction into elementary school life for their families.
Beverly Hosford and Kelley Edwards are both parents who attended recent reading nights, where they cycled through learning stations and visited the Bozeman Public Library book mobile.
Both parents said their children loved attending the event, and it was nice to get to know some of the elementary school and district staff.
“My five-year old said it was a learning blast,” Edwards said, adding that they walked away with practical ways to practice literacy with her two children each day.
In addition to the different learning stations, families who attended the event also got take-home bags that included books and placemats to practice sounding out letters and words. Both parents said they’ve been using their placemats and using some of the activities taught during the event.
Hosford said her son had so much fun at the event, that he asked to go to school the next day.
“We knew some of the stuff, but we didn’t know as much about teaching them to read using phonics or the sounds of the letters. We’ve been practicing more,” Hosford said.
Roth said the district will be partnering with Thrive to hold five reading events over the summer at lunch distribution sites, with the dinners planned to resume in the fall again. The district and Bozeman Schools Foundation are also exploring an expansion next school year into home visits.
In addition to the reading nights, Roth is reaching out to day cares and early education centers, like Hawk’s Nest, to bring the science of reading to the staff and children.
“The ability to read is really impactful on the rest of these kids' lives and I feel like a moral imperative to give that skill to everybody, not just some,” Roth said.
SuperKids
When Katie McKenney, a first-grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary, saw the SuperKids curriculum — with characters that look like they were pulled from the 90s — she was worried students wouldn’t be interested in it.
But the response from the students has been the opposite, with children becoming invested in the characters.
“The only books they pull (to read) are the SuperKids books,” McKenney said. “… That just goes to show that kids want to read when they feel successful. They’re pulling these books because they know they can read this successfully.”
The books are what McKenney called “decodable books,” which only use words in patterns that students have learned before.
“It spirals as it introduces new patterns. It keeps those previous patterns and adds more in so they’re practicing what they’re learning, in addition to everything they’ve already learned. The more exposure a student can get to a pattern the more they can take that in,” McKenney said.
Growing up, McKenney said she struggled as a reader, and it played into her passion for teaching reading now.
“Every child deserves to learn how to read,” she said.
McKenney, in her sixth year of teaching, said the additional professional development on the science of reading have been key to helping teachers building familiarity with the new model.
“Over the past three years, we’ve been building teacher knowledge on how to provide explicit (reading) instruction,” she said, adding it has made reading instruction more consistent across the district.
Many of the elementary schools in the district are using what’s called a “walk to approach,” where students who need more time to focus on one skill will walk to a classroom where they can learn it in a group setting with other students.
“Some kids might pick up a pattern really easy and can move on from that faster. For other students, certain groups will focus on (the skill) more and will get that extra practice,” McKenney said. “All the kids are getting the same content just with extra support.”
Students who might need more support beyond the "walk to" classrooms, would likely see someone like Lauren D’Angelo, a reading intervention teacher at Hyalite Elementary School.
“Ultimately, the goal no matter what skill you’re teaching, you want a child to be able to read fluently and accurately,” D’Angelo said.
Like most teachers, in her training to become a teacher D’Angelo learned the balanced literacy approach. She said it taught a kind of a guessing game, using visual clues and pictures and contextual clues.
“I think at first with any new approach, it was a little bit unnerving because we’ve been taught a certain way for so long,” D’Angelo said. “… Now, I think we’re seeing how specific the science of reading is and how well researched it is. It’s like a formula for reading.”
The formula, D’Angelo described, combines a student’s ability to decode words and comprehend language to build reading gains.
“There’s a click in every child, whether it comes in first grade or later down their path. There’s a shift in their brain of being a confident reader and enjoying the process of reading to learn,” D’Angelo said. “It’s that initial love of reading that I always try to instill.”
Although the district won’t have reliable data on the effectiveness of the SuperKids curriculum until next school year, classroom teachers have already started to notice a difference.
“As teachers, in our experience we’re seeing so much growth. We’re seeing kids really excited about (reading),” McKenney said. “… We see them attacking words instead of just guessing. Every kid is getting what they need and every kid is getting time with a teacher for what they need.”
While the SuperKids curriculum rolled out this year in the K-2 grades, the district is still deciding on a curriculum for the upper elementary grades.
Heather Chvojka, a teacher on special assignment in the district, has been involved in the vetting of a science of reading-based curriculum since December. The committee involved in the vetting has narrowed it down to two possibilities, Wonders and Core Knowledge Language Arts.
Chvojka said the committee expects to have a recommendation to the school board by its May meeting.
A key consideration for the new curriculum is ensuring it can used consistently across classrooms and schools.
“No matter where you’re at in the district, you’re going to have those same experiences and same opportunities across the board,” Chvojka said. “… If we don’t have the consistency part, we see kids falling through the crack, unintentionally. It makes it less likely if we have that consistency piece.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating reading level differences among students within the same grade, Chvojka said, a curriculum that adapts well for teachers to fill in those gaps will be important.
Back on the alphabet rug at Hawks Nest, Roth prompts the students with different letters and asks for words that begin with that sound. For ‘N’, one student yells out “Newt!”
After the phonics games, Roth reads a book, “Please, Mr. Panda,” about a patient penguin waiting to enjoy a sweet treat prepared by his panda friend.
Before the students scatter back to their tables to color a paper ‘S,’ one voice rises above the others.
“Can we do it again?” the child asks.