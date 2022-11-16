Let the news come to you

Bozeman Public Schools total enrollment increased slightly but its elementary school enrollment remains slow to recover from its 2020 pandemic drop off.

The district’s total enrollment increased by 65 students to 7,282 students — a less than 1% increase — largely due to a record high enrollment in the high schools, according to the district’s annual fall headcount.

The district’s ninth through twelfth grade enrollment in the October count was 2,630 students. It’s an increase of 121 students from the previous year, which set a record at the time. The district is anticipating the high school enrollment will grow next year again before leveling off, according to Lacy Clark, director of business services.


