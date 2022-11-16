Bozeman Public Schools total enrollment increased slightly but its elementary school enrollment remains slow to recover from its 2020 pandemic drop off.
The district’s total enrollment increased by 65 students to 7,282 students — a less than 1% increase — largely due to a record high enrollment in the high schools, according to the district’s annual fall headcount.
The district’s ninth through twelfth grade enrollment in the October count was 2,630 students. It’s an increase of 121 students from the previous year, which set a record at the time. The district is anticipating the high school enrollment will grow next year again before leveling off, according to Lacy Clark, director of business services.
The K-5 enrollment was 3,055 students, down 15 from the previous year, putting the district’s elementary enrollment where it was in 2015. The drop in elementary school enrollment is the second in the last three years for the district. In fall 2020, it declined by 382 students, rebounded some students in fall 2021 and declined again this fall.
Based on enrollment projections and discussion in January 2020, the district had expected to be opening it’s ninth elementary school in fall 2023. It put those plans off after it saw a decrease in enrollment during the pandemic.
The K-5 enrollment decrease is largely due to a decline in kindergarten enrollment by 22 students. During Monday’s board meeting, Clark explained those students were likely born around 2017, when Bozeman Health recorded a four-year decline in hospital births.
Clark said the pandemic did not impact the elementary school buildings the same. Emily Dickinson and Hyalite elementary schools are the two largest. After dipping during the pandemic, Emily Dickinson has rebounded to where it was in 2019.
Irving and Whittier elementary schools have the smallest enrollments, with Irving at 184 students, down 14 students from last year. This year, Irving is host to the elementary level Bozeman Charter School students, or BoCS. Its administrators have previously said the addition of the BoCS students makes up for its dip in enrollment.
District administrators have also cited a decline in birth rates and an increase in the cost of living in Bozeman — making it harder for families to live in town — as challenges in elementary enrollment.
Clark said they are anticipating that kindergarten enrollment will remain at a slight decline until 2026 when the district could see an increase from the rise in babies born in 2021 and 2022 at Bozeman Health.
The middle school enrollment also decreased by 41 students from the previous year. Sacajawea Middle School remains the larger of the two, with 78 more students than Chief Joseph Middle School, according to Clark.
Clark also highlighted declines in Gallatin County private school enrollment, which includes homeschool students, to show that students aren’t necessarily leaving the public school system for the private schools.
She said enrollment increases in districts like Three Forks could be because of the increased cost of living in Bozeman and housing challenges.
“People are starting to leave the Bozeman area to find places more affordable,” she said.
Three Forks elementary and high school enrollments both saw increases, at 3% to 523 students and 9% to 278 students respectively, according to Gallatin County fall enrollment reports. West Yellowstone’s elementary enrollment grew by 9% to 207 students.
Big Sky’s elementary and high school enrollment has also seen consistent growth, with an 8% increase in both to 314 students and 118 students, respectively.
Belgrade’s enrollment grew at the elementary level by 1% to 2,367 students but declined at the high school level by 4% to 993 students.
