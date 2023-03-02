A Bozeman elementary school teacher and her cousin from Michigan have found their way into print, collaborating on a book to help early readers who are having trouble with pronunciation.
In “Sonny Says S,” the main character is a yellow lab inspired by co-writer Kat Bezek’s dog, Truman.
Bezek is a first-grade teacher at Emily Dickinson Elementary School, and she’s been teaching for eight years. Her co-writer and cousin, Kailey Riker, has been a speech and language pathologist for more than 10 years, Bezek said.
In the book, Sonny writes a note without any ‘S’ sounds because he can’t say them, a common speech error among early readers. Sonny’s forest friends come together to help him pronounce and read the words. Bezek said the story is about more than how to say words — it’s about friendship, teamwork and lifting each other up.
“We feel it’s very relatable for children that have speech or reading difficulties,” Bezek said. She added that the story is engaging enough to appeal to any child.
The book took about a year to write and is aimed at children from pre-kindergarten to second grade.
The idea for the book started at a Michigan State family tailgate, when Bezek and Riker began talking about all the ways their fields overlapped and how there aren’t a lot of resources that can be used in both a speech/language setting and an early reading setting.
Bezek and Riker formed a business called Yellow Finch Learning Company with the goal of creating those resources for speech pathologists, teachers and parents. Their materials use evidence-based practices based on the science of reading approach to teaching reading. They also blend techniques from Riker’s speech and language world and Bezek’s early literacy world.
“Whoever is reading the story to a child can be confident that it’s helping them learn,” Bezek said. “We’re trying to bridge that gap for those struggling learners.”
Bezek and Riker offer the book through their website, yellowfinchlearning.com, as well as free resources and tips and tricks through their Instagram page. Bezek will be selling the books in person at the Bunkhouse Brewery Maker’s Market from noon to 4 p.m. on April 23.
Bezek said she and Riker hope to build a circle of educators and pathologists who help and support each other.
“Sonny says S” will be the first in a series that teaches children to say the trickiest consonant sounds. The next book will be “Ruby says R.” Bezek said most children with speech and language difficulties have trouble reading and the earlier you can teach these skills, the better.
Bezek said their writing process was to work together remotely through Google Meet. They completed the book with the help of their illustrator, Chris Herrick.
“It’s been a great story of collaboration,” Bezek said. “I’m amazed at how much we’ve both been able to learn from each other.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.