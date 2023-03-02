Let the news come to you

A Bozeman elementary school teacher and her cousin from Michigan have found their way into print, collaborating on a book to help early readers who are having trouble with pronunciation.

In “Sonny Says S,” the main character is a yellow lab inspired by co-writer Kat Bezek’s dog, Truman.

Bezek is a first-grade teacher at Emily Dickinson Elementary School, and she’s been teaching for eight years. Her co-writer and cousin, Kailey Riker, has been a speech and language pathologist for more than 10 years, Bezek said.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

