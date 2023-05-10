Let the news come to you

When teachers collaborate, students win.

That’s the theory behind becoming a Professional Learning Community, or PLC, model school, an official designation given to schools that meet PLC standards.

In late April, Emily Dickinson Elementary School received its PLC designation, becoming the second school in the state to do so. The other Montana school is also right here in Bozeman: Hawthorne Elementary.


