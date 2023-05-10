When teachers collaborate, students win.
That’s the theory behind becoming a Professional Learning Community, or PLC, model school, an official designation given to schools that meet PLC standards.
In late April, Emily Dickinson Elementary School received its PLC designation, becoming the second school in the state to do so. The other Montana school is also right here in Bozeman: Hawthorne Elementary.
The PLC model school designation is given by Solution Tree, an organization that provides professional development opportunities for teachers.
To gain PLC status, a school has to implement PLC concepts for three years, go through an application process and provide student test scores.
It’s the Bozeman School District’s goal to gain PLC recognition for its schools districtwide, said Emily Dickinson principal Sarah Hays.
Hays called PLC “a job-embedded form of professional development.”
Under the model, teams of teachers at each grade level set aside a common time to talk about the priorities for each teaching unit and create common assessments. The idea is to pace the units the same so there is an opportunity to provide students with intervention or extension.
Teacher meetings focus on four questions: What do we want students to learn? How do we know if they know it? What do we do if they don’t understand? What do we do if they do understand?
Kindergarten teacher Michael Rollins said the meetings focus less on how teachers are teaching and more on how students are learning.
Hays said students who are behind can go to a specific teacher for help. Students who understand the concepts can go to another teacher for enrichment.
Rollins called this practice “Walk to Grow” and said it takes a lot of pressure off the teacher. Instead of one adult teaching to five different groups, five adults each take a group at the same learning level. Students not getting the concepts get help, and students who already get it don’t get bored.
“We’re really trying to guarantee that all students are learning the most important things in the curriculum,” Hays said.
PLCs have been around a long time, Hays said, but gaining recognition requires them to go about things in a deliberate and structured way. It also means carving out the time for teachers to meet.
Four years ago, the school did a year’s worth of work to come up with a schedule to provide teachers with collaborative time. Teachers adjust their schedules for weekly after-school meetings and then arrange to leave early another day. COVID-19 complicated things, but Hays said they’ve gotten in their three years of PLC practice.
This year, Emily Dickinson rebooted its effort to become a PLC school, providing eight weeks of professional development on what they needed to do to get the designation.
“It’s a best practice, plain and simple,” Hays said. “When teachers work together, they learn from each other. We know that many minds together are much better than one, so when they work together in this format, we see great growth and we see great things happen.”
PLC encourages teachers to break away from teaching in a vacuum, Rollins said. In the past, teachers had the attitude that the kids were “my students” in “my classroom,” Rollins said. PLC changes the focus to kids being the whole team’s students.
Rollins added that his relationships with his peers have gotten closer. Teachers can use each other as resources, see things from other perspectives and get new ideas.
“You don’t have to just figure it out on your own,” Rollins said. “You’ve got these other people you really can go to and build something awesome together.”
Hays provided an example of one outcome of PLC model teaching. Last year’s fourth graders, she said, were 67% proficient on the state test’s English portion. This year, as fifth graders, they were 80% proficient.
Hays said she’s proud of the school’s improvement and of her teachers for their success.
Rollins said he has seen his kindergarteners’ ability to read improved.
“If you were to look at my average,” he said, “I feel like I’m just noticing that I have more students who are further along in that way, and they’re able to read at a higher place than maybe if you’re going it alone. I think that really is the power of the PLC.”
Right now, Emily Dickinson is focusing its PLC efforts on English Language Arts. Hays said the school will continue improving its implementation in math, as well.
“Teachers are working really hard for kids, and they’re doing the right work,” Hays said.
