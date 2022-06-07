Bozeman School District’s Adult Learning Center will graduate twice as many students than it did two years ago during the early days of the pandemic.
The high school equivalency program, known as HiSET, will see 46 students graduate on Wednesday.
The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Willson School Auditorium.
Last year marked the first time the district provided an online exam and increased flexible options to take classes in person or remote.
“Some students preferred remote learning this year or switched to remote learning if they needed to, however, most students were committed to attending classes in person,” said Shae Thompson, coordinator of the Bozeman Adult Learning Center.
Many of the graduating students plan to continue on in college or training programs, according to Thompson. Students have also spent time working with local agencies like HRDC, Family Promise and Thrive.
Out of the graduates, Thompson said, there are around 20 who have confirmed they’ll be attending the ceremony with their family, friends and supporters.
“Students who attend graduation are always excited to put on a cap and gown and walk across the stage,” Thompson said. “Families are proud to see their sons and daughters, husbands and wives, moms and dads graduating. It is a really special ceremony.”
Julian Collins, Montana State University’s director of TRIO Student Support Services, is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech this year, and share advice with students on finding support in their educational next steps.
During the 2021-2022 school year, 90 people were enrolled in the HiSET exam preparation classes, with about half of them graduating. The exam covers high school coursework in language, math, science and social studies.
“Some students are able to prepare in just a few weeks while students who struggled in high school or have been out of school for many years often need significant time to gain the necessary skills to pass the HiSET exam. Each student’s path is unique,” Thompson said.
The graduation ceremony will be for student who completed the exams during the fall and winter sessions, too.
“It is nice for the instructors and students to see each other again, meet family and friends, and celebrate this milestone,” Thompson said.
