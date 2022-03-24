Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade high school students looking for a prom dress can attend a donation-based shopping event on Saturday.
The event, held at Bozeman High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be an opportunity for students to browse dresses, enter a raffle and leave with a gently worn prom dress of their own.
While cash donations will be accepted for the dresses, they’re not required. Any money collected will be split between the Bozeman Schools Foundation and Montana Outdoor Science School.
“Prom is so expensive all the way around — the dress, the shoes, the dinners,” said Carol Simpson, one of the organizers of the event. “I’d like to see more girls go who might not have gone since it’s an expensive day. If we can take some pressure off, let’s do it.”
Simpson runs her own nonprofit clothing closet, Collecting Clothes 4 Charity, where she sells clothes and then donates all of the money to a local charity each month. She put the word out asking for people to donate prom dresses or bridesmaids dresses for the event.
Over 200 dresses have already been donated, with Simpson scheduled to collect more in the days leading up to Saturday.
Simpson connected with Ashley Chilton, a math teacher and Bozeman High prom coordinator to hold the event. The school’s National Honor Society club typically holds a scaled down prom closet event.
“Prom is this essential moment for every junior and senior. It’s supposed to be this fabulous night,” Chilton said. “Some families in Bozeman are struggling to put food on the table with the pandemic and losing jobs.”
The event is a way to help “make their life feel more normal, if their family is struggling,” Chilton said.
Students shopping on Saturday can also enter a raffle, with a winner selected from each high school. It includes a gift card for Rib & Chop House, updos donated by Bridal Hair and manicures donated by West Beauty Parlor and Blackwood Salon.
The event will also have shoes, cummerbunds, bowties and suspenders, if people want to find matching colors for their dates, Simpson said. Even if people don’t have dates, she still wants them to feel comfortable going.
“Socialize and have a good time and put all this COVID stuff behind them and enjoy their prom,” she said.
It will be the first fully in-person prom for Bozeman and Gallatin high schools since the pandemic started. Last year, the schools held an abbreviated prom that was only open to seniors, who signed up for time slots and were limited to an hour in the school.
“It’s been three years since we had a normal prom,” said Chilton. “We’re ready and excited to have a normal prom.”
Gallatin High School’s prom is scheduled for April 9 with an Alice in Wonderland theme, and Bozeman High School’s prom is scheduled for May 7 with an enchanted forest theme. Both will be held at Montana State University’s ballroom.
Belgrade High School’s prom is scheduled for April 23.
Anyone looking to donate a dress, shoes or other prom attire can contact Simpson at (406) 599-5474 or her Instagram profile @cc4c406.
“I want to thank everyone in the community that donated dresses (and gift cards). It doesn’t work if we don’t have everyone helping out,” Simpson said.
Simpson said she remembers her own prom fondly and it was fun to get dressed up and go with her friends.
“It was a long, long time ago. I actually got some donated dresses from my era. We were into the puffy sleeves,” she said with a laugh.