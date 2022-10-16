 Skip to main content
top story

Do good, be good and be kind: Remembering Bozeman High teacher Kelly Fulton

Kelly Fulton Memorial
Two benches sit outside Kelly Fulton's classroom at Bozeman High on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Fulton hand built the benches for his students.

One day last spring, Bozeman High School math teacher Ashley Chilton noticed there were suddenly wooden benches near her colleague’s classroom, transforming an overlooked space into a welcoming gathering spot for students during their lunch.

The handmade benches had quietly been placed there by math teacher Kelly Fulton.

“He had taken the time to go and build benches because kids were sitting outside of his room eating lunch and they deserved somewhere to sit,” Chilton said.

Kelly Fulton Portrait

Kelly Fulton
Kelly Fulton Memorial
Handwritten notes decorate the lockers outside of Kelly Fulton's classroom at Bozeman High on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Kelly Fulton Memorial
A bowtie sits on a small memorial for Kelly Fulton outside of his classroom at Bozeman High on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Kelly Fulton Memorial
Handwritten notes decorate the lockers outside of Kelly Fulton's classroom at Bozeman High on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Kelly Fulton Memorial
Colton Lee sits on his longboard while writing a note at Kelly Fulton's memorial at the corner of Oak Street and North 15th Avenue on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Lee never had Fulton as a teacher but said Fulton had a positive impact on his sister's life. "He was the first person she showed her college application to," Lee said.
Crosstown football
The Bozeman student section cheers during a game against Gallatin at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022. Students wore bow ties in honor of Kelly Fulton, a former BHS math teacher who died after getting hit by a vehicle.
Crosstown football
The Bozeman marching band performs at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022, wearing bowties in honor of BHS teacher, Kelly Fulton, who died after getting hit by a car.

