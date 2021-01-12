Montana State University and the Bozeman Public Library Foundation are hosting a virtual talk with Montana Sen. Jon Tester from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday entitled “How We Work Together to Find Common Ground.”
Tester, a Democrat, will discuss the challenges Congress faces as it deals with social division and media mistrust. He will also talk about ways the country can move forward respectfully and with a shared purpose.
The talk will also touch on Tester’s recently published book, “Grounded: A Senator’s Lessons on Winning Back Rural America,” where he writes about his ideas for helping rural Americans and reaching red state voters.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Tester, 64, grew up on a farm near Big Sandy that his grandparents homesteaded in the early 1900s. He eventually took over the family farm while also teaching music at F.E. Miley Elementary.
He was elected to the Big Sandy School Board before he ran for the state Senate in 1998. He served as Senate President in 2005 and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. He is now in his third term.
Advanced online registration is required for Friday’s event and can be made at montana.edu/wonderlust/registration. Those who register will receive emailed instructions on how to access the discussion.
Tester’s talk is part of Friday Forums, a partnership between the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at MSU and the Bozeman Public Library Foundation. The events are generally held the second Friday of each month from September to May.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.