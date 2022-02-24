Montana State University’s annual bug buffet week will start Monday with an insect-filled line up of dishes to sample and speakers highlighting ties to Indigenous cuisine and culture.
In its 34th year, the week-long series of free events includes a multi-course buffet, a conference featuring speakers from around the country and a student insect cook-off.
The week starts with the university’s famous bug buffet from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, with a welcome speech from university president Waded Cruzado at 1 p.m.
The buffet’s menu include pumpkin bread with cricket or mealworm powder, salsa with scorpion or chapulines, tamales with black ants, wild rice with juniper berry sauce, grasshoppers fried with a marinade and a Native American cookie prepared with maize and cricket powder.
Monday’s keynote speaker will be chef Sean Sherman, founder of The Sioux Chef, a company promoting Indigenous cuisine. Sherman will speak on the revolution of Indigenous food systems in North America at 6:30 p.m. in Inspiration Hall in the Norm Asbjornson building.
Sherman also owns Owamni, a restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“For the Great Basin tribes and nations, food insects were one of the two main meats produced in that ecosystem. The Week of the Bug Buffet addresses perceptions and barriers to acceptance of this ancient, yet modern, dense source of nutrients,” according to event organizers.
The university will also provide free bugs-in-a-box tasters to students with certain meal plans on Monday, highlighting the insect dishes prepared at MSU.
In August 2020, MSU was the first land grant university to include insects in its daily catering menu, part of its goal to use ingredients with a minimal carbon footprint.
Events this year include a talk about insect farming and agriculture on Tuesday, a screening of the documentary “Edible Insects” on Wednesday, a series of presentation and workshops on Thursday and the annual student bug cook-off on Saturday.
MSU’s first bug buffet was held in 1989, with a Montana grasshopper, a frying pan, a hotplate and a pound of butter, according to the university. The event has grown in the three decades since, with some years seeing an estimated 850 guests.
The goal of event organizers each year is to raise awareness of the various ways to prepare insects in food and how insects can be used to reduce the footprint of agriculture.
The university warns that edible insects can trigger shellfish allergies.
