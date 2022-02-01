COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in the Bozeman School District for the last two weeks following the record-breaking surge reported in early January.
The district reported a record high of 420 cases the week of Jan. 13, with cases dropping nearly in half the following week with 251 reported cases.
For the week of Jan. 27, the district reported 154 cases among staff and students.
While cases have fallen for the last two weeks, they remain well above what the district was recording before the start of 2022. For the month of December 2021, the new positive weekly cases ranged from six to 23.
Chad Berg, the district’s director of special education and student health, said the district’s transmission rates and case numbers have been similar to what other places in the nation have reported with the omicron variant — a sharp increase in cases followed by a similar sharp drop.
That has been the most pronounced at the district’s two high schools, Berg said.
“The highest high point has been seen at the high school level and the quickest drop has been seen at the high school level,” Berg said, adding the high school transmission rates have fallen below the community, elementary and middle school rates.
“Our high school rates are getting back in line with the pre-omicron variant levels of where we were at in October,” Berg said.
During the surge in early January, one of the largest concerns for the district was staffing capacity and its ability to ensure there was enough staff to keep the schools open.
While it has improved in the last few weeks, the district is still seeing adults and students test positive and others need to quarantine as close contacts.
“They’re still significantly higher than where we were during prior peaks,” Berg said.
During its peak in the second week of January, the district reported 66 adults and 540 students absent for quarantine and isolation. Last week, those numbers had dipped to 15 adults and 76 students, Berg said.
The district staffing was also helped by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes in quarantine guidelines to five days if a person was asymptomatic or their symptoms were resolving.
“I think what has made a difference in terms of staffing is the relatively milder impact that people have been experiencing if they were previously positive or vaccinated,” Berg said. “It’s allowing them to more than likely return at that five-day mark instead of that 10-day mark.”
While mask requirements remain in place for all schools and on buses, the district has relaxed its policy on after-school events.
In an email to district families and staff on Jan. 26, Superintendent Casey Bertram said masks would be recommended but not required at after-school athletic games and other activities.
“The current reality at those activities/events is very few audience members are wearing a mask,” Bertram wrote. “… Administration has naturally shifted their efforts over time to focus on mask enforcement and compliance during the school day.”
Bertram said the district saw a distinction between the optional attendance of after-school activities and the school day, which is required for all students.
Early in January, there was a pause in test shipments from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. To ensure the district had enough tests, Berg said, it paused offering tests to household members of staff and students.
He said the district has a shipment from DPHHS arriving soon, and received a shipment of 3,500 antigen home test kits on Tuesday from those purchased by the state and distributed by county emergency management department. Each kit has two tests.
The district will distribute those tests to schools later this week for staff and families, Berg said.
Based on the last two days, Berg said he anticipated the number of COVID-19 cases in the schools would continue to decrease this week.
“As we hopefully come out of this omicron surge, our hope as a school district is we can move from that acute COVID management situation into a situation that looks a little more like routine disease management,” Berg said.