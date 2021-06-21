A group gathered on a bluebird day at the bottom of Peets Hill before making a loop up and down the dusty trail. Sara Schuster took off with a run up the first incline, leaving the rest to follow behind.
The group consisted of participants, caregivers and volunteers with local nonprofit Eagle Mount, which offers year-round recreational activities and outdoor events for people with disabilities.
The early afternoon hike is part of the nonprofit’s growing efforts to engage families in small group settings for activities like hikes, evening bonfires, sibling events and parent retreats.
Schuster, who has been involved in Eagle Mount since she was a toddler, has attended the weekly hikes since last year. Her mom, Kristin Schuster, joined her.
Sara said she enjoys getting outside and connecting with friends at the events. In the winter, she is involved in the nonprofit’s skiing and skating programs and often competes in Montana Special Olympics.
“I love being in the snow,” she said.
Kristin said her daughter is really social and loves to have a filled calendar of activities. When the pandemic hit, it wiped most of those clean. As the nonprofit began offering family events early last summer, Sara started attending almost all of them.
Providing those connections for both participants and their families is one of the reasons Eagle Mount continues to expand its family-centered events.
“The family engagement program opens up many of the activities we do to whole families,” said Anna Smoot, associate director of development at Eagle Mount. “Family engagement activities were essentially what we did last year, from June to last fall.”
Family engagement activities first started in 2018 under the since-renamed Family Support Program supported by grant from the M. J. Murdock Charitable Trust and individual donations. The nonprofit also received funding from the Gianforte Family Foundation — Gov. Greg Gianforte and his family are trustees — for its family programming.
The activities for families were expanded during the early days of the pandemic, with plans to continue growing the program, Smoot said. Offering events for families instead of just participants helped to ensure smaller social bubbles and limit possible exposure to COVID-19, she said.
There were many activities, like kayaking or biking, where it wasn’t safe during the pandemic to have a staff member assisting a participant in such close contact. Instead, the nonprofit asked for a member of the family to join in the event to help the participant and transport them to and from the location.
“Last summer, that was the biggest and most important piece was that we kept family units together,” Smoot said. “… We kept them limited to a family unit and socially distanced.”
While the group has been able to increase capacity and ease the social distancing requirements, the nonprofit has decided to keep the family activities going strong with even more planned for this summer.
There have been more than 100 participants from 40 families in the family engagement activities from October 2020 to April. The weekly hikes and bonfires have averaged about five families each week. A weekly Zoom meeting for those who might not feel comfortable meeting in person has averaged about 14 participants each week.
With family engagement events ramping up for the summer, Smoot said Eagle Mount has surpassed those numbers but there was no up-to-date data yet.
In addition to the weekly events, Eagle Mount has also held a cross country skiing event, art nights, a movie night, astronomy events, a moms night and a fishing day for dads.
There are plans to hold a family rafting day on July 19, a family camp from August 6-8 and a moms yoga retreat on Sept. 24.
Building community between participants and their families is a goal for the nonprofit, Smoot said. Many families, especially in the past year, feel isolated and disconnected.
“Connecting families is something really wonderful we can offer, for them to share resources, provide respite for one another and provide a sympathetic ear,” Smoot said.
It also became important for the organization to offer specific programs for participants’ siblings.
“A sibling of a person with disabilities, they are often (each other’s) longest relationship. The parent of a person with disabilities will often move the responsibility of care of that person with disabilities to a sibling. We feel that it’s so critical to develop those relationships between siblings,” Smoot said.
The parent events, which are typically smaller groups, have been key to building those connections for many of the families.
Kristin, who recently participated in a moms’ night with wine and cheese, said it is important for parents of children with disabilities to be able to share stories and resources with each other.
Previously, the Schusters participated in Eagle Mount’s family camp, where five or so families are invited to spend three days together. Kristin said it was an opportunity to have extended time getting to know other parents who “have a shared understanding.”
When planning any activities, Smoot said Eagle Mount tries to take the guesswork out of attending events for families.
“They don’t have to figure out how to make accommodations and make it work for them,” Smoot said. “It’s something that you know that when you come here we have thought about your needs instead of you having to figure it out.”
At the base of Peets Hill after the hike, Sara and her mom prepared to have a picnic lunch before moving on to the rest of their busy day. Later that afternoon, Sara would be ascending the rock walls at Spire Climbing Center, another Eagle Mount event.
