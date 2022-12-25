Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Since Bozeman Public Schools released its list of 10 possible budget cuts, district administrators received a lot of questions and concerns around one that would involve closing an elementary school.

The proposed reductions would cut $4.1 million from the district’s $57 million general fund budget. The deficit was caused by a sharp drop in elementary enrollment during the pandemic and the opening of the second high school, according to the district.

Mike Waterman, the district’s executive director of business and operations, said most of the comments and questions the district received have been around the possible closure of an elementary school building.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.