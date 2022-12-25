Mike Waterman, the district’s executive director of business and operations, said most of the comments and questions the district received have been around the possible closure of an elementary school building.
With some empty classrooms since elementary enrollment declines during the pandemic, the district’s building capacity projections for the next decade remain relatively flat. Closing a school building would save an estimated $300,000 in the areas of building administration, secretarial and custodial staff and utility costs.
“There’s been questions about which elementary building would be closed and there’s been a lot of assumptions made and I think people speculating and lots of concern about that,” Waterman said.
The district has heard from families from Whittier and Irving elementary schools — two of the smallest schools — who were concerned it would be one of their schools that would be closed.
“We appreciate their feedback. They’re advocating for their kids and what they think is best for their kids. We’re by no means upset with any of the feedback. That’s actually what we’re looking for at this point in time,” Waterman said.
At the first community listening session on Dec. 16, the majority in attendance were Irving parents worried about the future of their school.
While the district did not know which school would be selected if the plan moved forward, Superintendent Casey Bertram said during the forum it likely wouldn’t be the one of the four largest schools, Emily Dickinson, Hyalite, Meadowlark and Morning Star.
Specifically, people have asked which elementary building would close and what criteria would be used to decide.
If the district moves forward with closing an elementary building it would look at the number of students and families impacted, space available in nearby school buildings, anticipated population and enrollment growth in the area around the building, condition and anticipated maintenance costs of the building and the value and future use of the space.
As part of the process, the district would need to redraw elementary school boundaries. The last time that was done was when Meadowlark Elementary School opened in 2013.
“Those are pretty long processes. We involve community representation and work with them around student counts and building capacity, how far kids would have to travel to go to school and socioeconomics. All those things play a role when drawing those boundaries,” Waterman said.
With needing to shuffle students to other schools beyond the one that would close, it would impact more families.
“That’s obviously a concern as we talk about the $300,000 estimated savings and how many people would be impacted by that,” Waterman said.
Within the district, the staff cuts have generated the most concern and questions. The proposal would see certified staff reduced by the equivalent of almost 27 full-time employees for a reduction of $1.881 million.
“Questions internally are mostly about how that would look and who would be affected and how the process will go about for redrawing those master schedules,” Waterman said.
While the district’s goal is to cut staff through attrition when people retire or quit, Waterman said there was no way to know how that will shake out yet.
“It’s also expected to be, especially at the high school (level), a two-year process to get to our target FTE. So, we have a little bit of time to work with,” he said.
Waterman said the district wanted to people to remember that none of the recommendations are final.
“We’re trying to get information to folks as quickly as we can but one of the things, we just want people to know is that this is just a step in the process,” he said.
It could also change as the Legislature moves forward in January.
“If the funding structure changes or the rules around public education change, we’re going to have to adapt to those as well. So, there’s a lot of moving parts right now,” Waterman said.
The recommendations were made public on Dec. 12, with the school board scheduled to vote on the proposed reductions at the Jan. 9 meeting. Ahead of the vote, there are a handful of forums for people to ask questions and give central office staff feedback.
On Jan. 4, the district will hold its second K-12 staff forum from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and its second community forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Both will be in Bozeman High School’s south cafeteria.
People can also respond to an online survey on the proposed budget cuts. As of Tuesday, over 100 people had responded to the survey, according to Waterman.
