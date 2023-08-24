Let the news come to you

All 13 schools in the Bozeman School District are set to start composting their food scraps this year, in an effort to reduce food waste while also improving soil health in the Gallatin Valley.

The composting program, set to roll out in September, will also provide education to school staff and students about the value of composting and how to do it correctly.

Belgrade-based YES Compost is taking on the school food scraps. Started in 2018, owner Karl Johnson said the business has been steadily growing their food scrap collection program and processing capacity. They offer regular composting services and vermicomposting, which uses worms to break down organic material.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

