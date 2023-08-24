Karl Johnson, owner of YES Composting, sprays water across piles of compost in Belgrade on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The Bozeman School District has contracted with YES to facilitate a composting program across the district.
Karl Johnson, owner of YES Composting, digs his hands through a clump of dirt filled with worms at his facility in Belgrade on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The Bozeman School District has contracted with YES to facilitate a composting program across the district.
Karl Johnson, owner of YES Composting, sprays water across piles of compost in Belgrade on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The Bozeman School District has contracted with YES to facilitate a composting program across the district.
Karl Johnson, owner of YES Composting, digs his hands through a clump of dirt filled with worms at his facility in Belgrade on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The Bozeman School District has contracted with YES to facilitate a composting program across the district.
All 13 schools in the Bozeman School District are set to start composting their food scraps this year, in an effort to reduce food waste while also improving soil health in the Gallatin Valley.
The composting program, set to roll out in September, will also provide education to school staff and students about the value of composting and how to do it correctly.
Belgrade-based YES Compost is taking on the school food scraps. Started in 2018, owner Karl Johnson said the business has been steadily growing their food scrap collection program and processing capacity. They offer regular composting services and vermicomposting, which uses worms to break down organic material.
All YES Compost customers receive the end product of their food scraps, either bulk compost or worm castings. Each product can be added to garden plots, farms, or houseplants as a nutrient-dense organic fertilizer, Johnson said.
Come springtime, every participating school that has a use for the dirt can use it in landscaping, school gardens and plants, fully closing the nutritional cycle and eliminating excess food waste, Johnson said.
He estimated that each school would generate 300 to 500 pounds of food waste per week — meaning almost three tons of weekly food scraps will be diverted from landfills.
Today’s food system is very inefficient, Johnson said — about 40% of food in the U.S. is thrown out, according to Feeding America. But when food waste rots in a landfill, it emits methane, and the nutrients in that food are stagnant and not reused. Leaking landfills can also introduce contaminants to groundwater.
But with composting, all those nutrients in discarded food ultimately are recycled back into the earth, helping soil fertility and minimizing environmental impacts. It’s a fully-closed cycle for the nutrients, rather than the “dead end street” of a landfill, Johnson said.
“So we can not only avoid those bad things, but we can create a product where in the end we can actually enhance our soil health, farms, gardens, and complete the nutrient cycle,” Johnson said.
It takes anywhere from six to 10 months to finish the compost. Some material in the compost piles is taken to bins of worms for the creatures to break down and turn into worm castings — a shortcut process that is two to three months faster than traditional composting, Johnson said.
He added that the worm bins make for exciting lessons for kids. Johnson said he’s excited for more opportunities to educate people about the importance of composting and how to do it.
When the compost bins come to schools, Johnson will give a lunchtime talk explaining what can and cannot go into them. A big portion of the work is sorting through the bins and removing the things that aren’t compostable.
Johnson said he plans to take photos of the contaminants and send them back to schools so that they can address the issues. Educating students and staff how to compost properly is a good investment as it saves him work in the long run, Johnson said.
He’s also planning to visit science classes to show off the worm bins and how they can quickly turn food scraps into soil. Johnson likes to teach right after snack time so that kids can put their apple core, for example, right into the bin and see the worms chomp away.
The schools will greatly increase the amount of food scraps going through YES Compost, but the two-person team has the capacity, Johnson said. He hopes to add a third employee in the coming months.
The goal is to focus on the bigger commercial customers, Johnson said, which can generate much more compost than a household can. They already provide services for some Bozeman and Big Sky schools, and also pick up the food scraps from Big Sky Resort and the Yellowstone Club.
“It’s only beneficial for us to have that extra material. It doesn’t really change the process, just makes it a little bit more time demanding,” Johnson said. “But that’s our goal. We want to be the provider that can handle large accounts, because those are sort of the most bang for your buck environmentally.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.