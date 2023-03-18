Fred Anderson

Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Kalispell, speaks to the House Appropriations Committee about the fiscal aspects of HB 549, which would outline procedures for setting up charter schools.

 Montana Legislature

The House Appropriations Committee on Friday discussed the fiscal implications of one of two bills that outline methods of setting up charter schools in Montana.

Sponsored by Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, House Bill 549 would require applicants for a charter school to approach the local school board first. The board has the opportunity to adjust the district’s programming to encompass the applicant’s request.

If the board agrees to the applicant’s proposal to form a charter, the charter school would be under the supervision of the elected trustees of the school board.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

